Washington Commanders’ Proposed Trade Reunites Jayden Daniels with 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk
The Washington Commanders have looked to improve both sides of the ball this offseason after putting up a lackluster showing in 2023. They brought in veterans and mixed them with a young crop of talent, but they might not be done just yet as they could still look for help outside of their own roster.
In recent months San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been fairly vocal regarding his next contract with the hopes an extension would get done with the Bay area team. That has still yet to come to fruition for Aiyuk who is set to play on his fifth-year option this season on his expiring rookie contract.
Aiyuk doesn't seem too pleased with the direction things have gone regarding his contract negotiations, which has now led him to post to his TikTok account a FaceTime call with Commanders QB Jayden Daniels saying the 49ers "don't want me back".
It is very bold to post that if you're Aiyuk unless it is a ploy to get the team back into talks about reaching a number that he is looking for. Daniels and Aiyuk are former teammates at Arizona State University before the former transferred to LSU and Aiyuk went to the league, so that got everyone thinking... would a trade make sense to bring the disgruntled star to the DMV?
If the Commanders were to look to add more firepower and theatrics to their offense, Aiyuk would seemingly fit that bill coming off of back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. FanDuel Sportsbook took it upon themselves to propose a trade between the two sides that would bring Aiyuk to the nation's capital.
Aiyuk for Brown, a second-rounder, and a fourth doesn't sound too steep of a price. However, the Commanders would come into this fully understanding that Aiyuk is looking for a massive pay day following this season and will likely have to cough up a pretty penny to retain his services beyond 2024.
Even so, pairing Aiyuk with the likes of Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson would only elevate an offense that has the potential to break out this upcoming season.
