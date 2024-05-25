Washington Commanders DT Jonathan Allen Feeling the Love Again After Frustrating 2023
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen attended Stone Bridge High School just 12 minutes from where the team practices in Ashburn, Virginia. So the idea of playing in the NFL here likely crossed his mind more than a few times over the years.
After being a standout player for the Alabama Crimson Tide Allen became a first-round pick of the Commanders franchise in 2017 and has since been considered one of the key pieces to an underperforming roster ever since.
Even while the defense was playing well in Washington the team as a whole failed to live up to potential and it all came to a head multiple times during the 2023 NFL Season for Allen and others. Though it was Allen who was most vocal about his frustrations.
"I’m f---ing tired of this s---. I’m f---ing tired of this bulls---. It’s been seven f---ing years of the same s---,” Allen said in an expletive-laced rant captured by NBC Sports' JP Finlay following the team's 14-7 loss to the New York Giants in Week 7 last season.
The rant led to speculation Allen might be traded before the league's deadline last season, and even after he wasn't, further comments made about considering playing for other teams outside of Washington led to even more this offseason.
Well, for better or worse Allen is still with the Commanders, and there's no real indication that will change anytime soon. There is, however, evidence Allen's attitude about the trajectory of his team has changed this offseason. Mainly, his own words following Wednesday's OTA practice.
"I feel like I'm just so happy. I love the coaching staff. I love the direction we're moving at. I love the way we're working, man," Allen said. "It has truly been reinvigorating and just so fun to come to work every day and this is literally just a dream job right now."
That's a lot of love coming from a man who had just as much - if not more - anger not too long ago.
Time away from the game could have helped, but the new approach being taken this year compared to previous ones is certainly responsible in a large way.
"Obviously, I'm emotional and last year was tough, but after time moves on, you learn from the past and get ready for the future and I'm super excited about what we've done," Allen continued. "Coach (Dan) Quinn has been awesome. (General manager Adam) Peters has been awesome. I'm really happy with the way things are going."
