Lions Coach Dan Campbell Takes Blame After Playoff Loss To Commanders
DETROIT -- To the winner goes the spoils and the Washington Commanders were far from perfect Saturday night in their win over the Detroit Lions, but since they won they get to look at it–learn from it–and advance to the NFC Championship Game.
While the Commanders are celebrating, however, the Lions are mourning the loss of their season.
In a year Detroit lost just three games, it was the third that was the hardest, and nobody showed the impact it had more than coach Dan Campbell who spoke after his team fell to Washington.
"You lose these games, man. It is like the players...What they put into it," Campbell said as he tried to maintain his compusure at the podium. "A lot of people don't know what they go through. You have to get up - bodies beat to sh--, and mentally stay locked in and do those things...It's my fault."
If the quote is hard to read, it is because it came from a man who is feeling the full weight of the responsibility he not only carries by title, but by nature.
Regardless of team affiliation and rooting interests there's no doubt Campbell is one of the good coaches in the NFL and a leader worth pulling for when his team's interests don't conflict with yours.
Hitting a crossroads of sorts, the Lions face an off-season where they may lose one or both of their offensive and defensive coordinators with both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn being courted to be head coaches in this hiring cycle.
What does it mean for Detroit longterm? That's hard to put a finger on right now. But what is painfully obvious is they have the right man for the job at the top.
