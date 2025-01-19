Washington Commanders WR Leaves Playoff Game vs. Lions With Injury
The Washington Commanders have been doing a little bit of everything offensively in the first half of their Divisional Round contest against the Detroit Lions.
The Commanders entered the matchup as quite a steep underdog as the Lions were one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl earlier this season.
Despite playing in Detroit, the Commanders lead the Lions 31-21 at halftime as Washington has scored four touchdowns in the contest.
The Commanders got some defensive help from Quan Martin, who punched home a touchdown off an interception. Jayden Daniels has thrown two touchdowns and Brian Robinson Jr. added one score on the ground.
Washington has gotten big impacts from wide receivers Dyami Brown and Terry McLaurin, though they could be without one player in the position group for the remainder of the game.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Commanders wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is questionable to return to the contest with a groin injury.
"Commanders WR Olamide Zaccheaus is questionable to return tonight due to a groin injury," Schefter reported.
Washington will get halftime to analyze the severity of his issues. Still, the Commanders' offense seems to be doing just fine, even with Zaccheaus having yet to log a reception.
The Commanders' run game will be crucial as they've got a two-score lead to nurture and defend as they look to punch a ticket to the NFC Championship Game.
