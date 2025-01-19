Key Washington Commanders OL Leaves Lions Games With Injury
The Washington Commanders are headed into a massive second half against the Detroit Lions.
After posting a 12-5 regular season -- the club's best mark since 1991 and securing the franchise's first playoff win since 2005, the Commanders hold a 10-point lead over the Lions in the second half of a Divisional Round matchup.
With the winner set to head to the NFC Championship Game, the Commanders could be in for an upset over the Lions as they entered the game as a massive underdog.
Heading on the road and taking down the NFC's best team will take no task, but Washington has the edge with a second-half lead. The rushing attack will be crucial, though the Commanders will be without one key member of their offensive line for the remainder of the game.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders will be without offensive lineman Sam Cosmi for the remainder of the matchup.
"Commanders OL Sam Cosmi has been downgraded to out due to a knee injury," Schefter reported.
The Commanders are going to miss Cosmi in a big way as they look to keep Jayden Daniels on his feet and create big gaps in the rushing attack.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Can a Rookie Win MVP? Commanders QB Makes a Strong Case
• Commanders and Lions More Alike Than Not Entering Divisional Round
• Why Is Commanders' OC Kliff Kingsbury Holding Back on Head-Coaching Interviews?
• Lions Star Reveals Gameplan Facing Commanders QB Jayden Daniels