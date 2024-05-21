Washington Commanders Preseason Joint Practice Opponent Revealed
Not everyone loves the NFL preseason and outside of the first week of games most fans would rather the Washington Commanders just get to playing meaningful football rather than two more rehearsals.
But there is still value for those in the league, one of those being joint practice opportunities which the Commanders have not been known in recent years to take full advantage of.
Last preseason we saw Washington and the Baltimore Ravens get together for a pair of joint practice sessions and each side came out praising the benefits of them, even if they were overshadowed publicly by the fights that occurred.
That benefit is what head coach Dan Quinn will be looking to tap into when he takes his group down for a joint practice against the Miami Dolphins this preseason.
"(Dolphins head coach) Mike McDaniel says the Dolphins will hold joint practices with all three preseason opponents this summer (Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Washington)," Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reported Tuesday afternoon.
That game, and the joint practice before it, will take place in Week 2 of the preseason at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.
It will be the second of two away preseason games this year, the first of which will come in Week 1 of when the Commanders will travel north to face the New York Jets. No word yet whether or not there will be any joint practices there.
Week 3 of the preseason will be the only home game for Washington and it'll be against quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. Given the logistics, there are not any joint practices expected in Ashburn, Virginia.
In March, we asked coach Quinn about the potential of setting up joint practices this season.
“I think it's good, number one and for a long time I didn't do it, the staff in Seattle, we hadn't, in Atlanta we didn't and so it was in Dallas under [Dallas Cowboys Head Coach] Mike [McCarthy] that I got my first exposure to that and I really found the value in it," Quinn said. "You know, I think the one days are the best of those where you get one good practice, you get a day in between and then go play the ball game. Two-part, one evaluation, different system, different players, how do you see the matchups? And so, I very much look forward to say, 'Okay, let's play man-to-man to see him guard this player. Let's blitz, let's see what all those different things look like,' That was part of the evaluation. The other one I thought just ramps up the competitiveness just a bit more in a really safe environment. There's not live tackling, there's not going to the ground. But yes, we have had discussions with the teams and once that pre-season schedule gets finalized, that'll be a part of what we do.”
Quinn is getting his one-day joint practice with Miami, now we just wait to see if he can get it with either of his other preseason opponents as we get geared up for what could be a very exciting 2024 Commanders season.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.