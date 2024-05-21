Commanders' Jayden Daniels Ranks Low Among Starting QBs in NFL
With OTAs underway, the NFL Draft and free agency in the past, teams across the NFL have much better ideas of what their rosters will look like heading into the new season this fall. For the Washington Commanders, this is something that leaves the team hopeful.
The Commanders are getting a look at No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels -- along with their new production after returning the least amount of talent from a season ago. They've got a rookie quarterback with star potential and a new roster to put together on the field as they search for a positive outcome.
Washington posted a 4-13 record a season ago. Bringing in a new-look roster and rookie quarterback was the best route to posting a quick rebuild and get back to the postseason as fast as possible. Where does the rookie quarterback rank in the league, though?
According to Pro Football Focus, Daniels ranks No. 27 among starting quarterbacks around the NFL. This would lead one to believe the Commanders will finish somewhere around the bottom of the league once again.
"The reigning Heisman Trophy winner comes into the league as a No. 2 overall pick and the likely starter out of the gate for the Commanders," PFF wrote.
Right away, Daniels will have the opportunity to impress. The Commanders brought in a roster that will be capable of helping the rookie quarterback adjust to the next level right away. With the ability to stretch the field with his legs, Daniels' proving his value as a passer could quickly help him jump the ranks among starting quarterbacks in the NFL.
"Daniels’ dual-threat abilities give him a high floor right away with how much stress he can put on a defense, bringing a constant threat of picking up yards with his legs," PFF continued. "Daniels' passing will surely be a work in progress, going from LSU’s potent offense to facing NFL talent, but he and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury should be a good match."
The Commanders offense will be transformed around Daniels, but his low ranking makes sense. He's unproven, and his situation matters when looking at what his rookie season projects to be like production-wise.
