Commanders Final Injury Report vs. Cardinals Revealed
The Washington Commanders will be short three players as they head to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
After making a statement in Week 3 and advancing to 2-1 on the season, the Commanders continue to look to pile momentum in the new season. They recently defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on the road during primetime behind a strong Jayden Daniels performance.
The rookie quarterback will be short of some help on Sunday, though. Running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Jamison Crowder are both designated as "out" for the game with their respective injuries. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Clelin Ferrell will be sidelined with a knee injury.
Here's how Washington's last injury report before the contest played out:
OUT:
- WR Jamison Crowder, Calf
- RB Austin Ekeler, Concussion
- DE Clelin Ferrell, Knee
The report left off a handful of players who were dealing with some sort of injury in any regard throughout the week. Offensive guard Sam Cosmi, tight end Zach Ertz, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., safety Quan Martin, cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste and defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton were all left off the report, signaling they will be good to go against the Cardinals.
After missing time following thumb surgery, Forbes is back in the secondary, which should give the defense a boost. Cosmi was added to the report this week, and as Washington's best offensive lineman, his absence would have certainly hurt the offense.
The Commanders will be without Ekeler and Crowder, but they've still got weapons and Daniels leading the way, so they should be able to rival the Cardinals well on Sunday after a somewhat hot start to the season.
For the Cardinals, Trey McBride and Khyiris Tonga were listed out for the game, with Kelvin Bachum and Isaiah Adams being given a questionable status.
