Gloves Off: Washington Whistleblower Threatened With Criminal Investigation

After the team refuted Jason Friedman's testimony to congress, questions are now rising about the credibility of his statements

Jason Friedman worked for the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders for over 20 years before being fired in October 2020.

Now, his statements and the franchise's rebuttal to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform may have his value in his latest role as a Washington whistleblower under more scrutiny.

Following Friedman's accusations of financial schemes and misrepresentation aimed at withholding profits from fans and other NFL franchises alike, the Commanders issued their own letter aimed at immediately discrediting the testimony given in front of members of Congress.

The team also provided email evidence and other supporting information to support its claim that Friedman gave potentially false testimony, and in fact, wouldn't have even been in a position to know some of the intimate details he discussed in the first place.

This has caused concern for at least one member of the committee, Rep. James Comer, of Kentucky.

In a two-page letter obtained by ESPN, Comer wrote, "It is a crime to knowingly and willfully make any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation to Congress, including congressional staff."

He continues by writing Friedman should either be given an opportunity to amend his previous statements in another session, or he should be "referred to the Department of Justice for investigation into the veracity of his statements to Congress."

This latest development is a sign of what Comer calls a "one-sided approach" in the letter to Rep. Carolyn Maloney, from New York.

The Oversight Committee has been involved in the investigation swirling around the Washington Commanders franchise since last October, and while the findings and developments have created a steady stream of public knowledge, it also means much of the back and forth dialogue is also playing out like bad open-air theater.

In response, Friedman's lawyer Lisa Banks issued a statement on behalf of her client.



"Again, Mr. Friedman stands by his testimony to Congress, which was based on the actions he himself took on behalf of the team," said in the statement. "And which was supported by contemporaneous documentation. In response, he has been attacked personally and professionally by the team and now by a member of Congress."

As the investigations move forward, there will certainly be more developments, but for now, the Washington Commanders whistleblower and the team itself are in a standoff, with Congress at the control of trying to untangle the knot and discover the full truth.