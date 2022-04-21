Skip to main content

Gloves Off: Washington Whistleblower Threatened With Criminal Investigation

After the team refuted Jason Friedman's testimony to congress, questions are now rising about the credibility of his statements

Jason Friedman worked for the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders for over 20 years before being fired in October 2020. 

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders crest, unveiled in 2022.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders uniforms, unveiled in 2022.

Washington Commanders Helmets

Washington Commanders helmet options, unveiled in 2022.

Now, his statements and the franchise's rebuttal to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform may have his value in his latest role as a Washington whistleblower under more scrutiny.

Following Friedman's accusations of financial schemes and misrepresentation aimed at withholding profits from fans and other NFL franchises alike, the Commanders issued their own letter aimed at immediately discrediting the testimony given in front of members of Congress. 

The team also provided email evidence and other supporting information to support its claim that Friedman gave potentially false testimony, and in fact, wouldn't have even been in a position to know some of the intimate details he discussed in the first place. 

This has caused concern for at least one member of the committee, Rep. James Comer, of Kentucky. 

In a two-page letter obtained by ESPN, Comer wrote, "It is a crime to knowingly and willfully make any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation to Congress, including congressional staff."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17614590
Play

Commanders Draft Gem? Prospect Drawing Comparisons to Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Coach Deion Sanders compares James Houston IV to defensive rookie of the year Micah Parsons.

By Bri Amaranthus6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Terry McLaurin
Play

How Does Deebo Samuel Trade Request Change Commanders' Talks With WR Terry McLaurin?

The Washington Commanders should be acting fast in terms of agreeing to a new deal with Terry McLaurin

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Logan Thomas
Play

'Really Good Dude': Logan Thomas Shares Thoughts on Washington QB Carson Wentz

Finally, some real time commentary on the team's newest quarterback

By David Harrison23 hours ago
23 hours ago

He continues by writing Friedman should either be given an opportunity to amend his previous statements in another session, or he should be "referred to the Department of Justice for investigation into the veracity of his statements to Congress."

This latest development is a sign of what Comer calls a "one-sided approach" in the letter to Rep. Carolyn Maloney, from New York. 

The Oversight Committee has been involved in the investigation swirling around the Washington Commanders franchise since last October, and while the findings and developments have created a steady stream of public knowledge, it also means much of the back and forth dialogue is also playing out like bad open-air theater.

Rep. James Comer, R-KY

Rep. James Comer, R-KY

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY

Rep. Comer and Maloney

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY and Rep. James Comer, R-KY

In response, Friedman's lawyer Lisa Banks issued a statement on behalf of her client. 

"Again, Mr. Friedman stands by his testimony to Congress, which was based on the actions he himself took on behalf of the team," said in the statement. "And which was supported by contemporaneous documentation. In response, he has been attacked personally and professionally by the team and now by a member of Congress."

As the investigations move forward, there will certainly be more developments, but for now, the Washington Commanders whistleblower and the team itself are in a standoff, with Congress at the control of trying to untangle the knot and discover the full truth.

USATSI_17614590
News

Commanders Draft Gem? Prospect Drawing Comparisons to Defensive Rookie Of The Year

By Bri Amaranthus6 hours ago
Terry McLaurin
News

How Does Deebo Samuel Trade Request Change Commanders' Talks With WR Terry McLaurin?

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
Logan Thomas
News

'Really Good Dude': Logan Thomas Shares Thoughts on Washington QB Carson Wentz

By David Harrison23 hours ago
Terry McLaurin
News

Deebo Samuel Requests Trade; What Does It Mean For Terry McLaurin, Commanders?

By Jeremy BrenerApr 20, 2022
Doug Williams © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

'No Better Man': Commanders Honor Doug Williams via Diversity Coaching Fellowship

By Jeremy BrenerApr 20, 2022
Kyle Hamilton 1
News

NFL Mock Draft: Is Kyle Hamilton Priority For Commanders?

By Greg PatutoApr 20, 2022
usa_today_11159078
News

Ex Washington RB De'Veon Smith Cut from USFL Over Pizza?

By Timm HammApr 20, 2022
Kenny Pickett
News

Commanders Mock Draft: Carson Wentz Becomes The Bridge Quarterback?

By David HarrisonApr 19, 2022