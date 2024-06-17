Was Drafting Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 'Biggest Gamble' Of Offseason?
The Washington Commanders have been making sound decisions since Josh Harris took over the franchise's ownership. Hiring general manager Adam Peters plays a part in that, but the franchise overall seems to be taking a more conservative, solid approach to the team-building aspect which will benefit the team long-term.
Drafting Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was an example of a sound move the franchise made, though it can be seen as a gamble -- which can be said about nearly any of the top-five quarterback selections when multiple quarterbacks are taken.
Of all the moves the team made this offseason, selecting Daniels over Drake Maye with the No. 2 pick was the team's "biggest gamble" according to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame.
"This may prove one of the best moves in franchise history. It could also go the other way,"- Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated
"This may prove one of the best moves in franchise history. It could also go the other way," Verderame wrote. "For the better part of a year, most everyone believed Maye would go No. 2 behind Caleb Williams. Instead, it was Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy with LSU after accounting for 50 total touchdowns."
Washington is a franchise desperately searching for stability. They've been mediocre for far too long, and the new ownership is putting plenty of trust in Peters, who made the decision to take Daniels. The two will enter two different situations -- with different talent and coaching styles surrounding them, so it's not solely on Peters if things don't pan out, but it certainly does play a big part in it.
"For Peters, it’s a career-defining decision. If he’s right and Daniels proves to be a star, he’ll have a job for the next 15 years in Washington. If he’s wrong, though, Peters will be fighting uphill in an effort to build a contender," Verderame continued.
Daniels -- in his rookie season -- truly holds the keys to the team's ceiling. The defense will be improved and the offense should look better with Kliff Kingsbury taking over as a coordinator. Daniels' potential will be seen, but whether the flashes pan out will be intriguing to watch.
