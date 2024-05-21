QB Jayden Daniels Fit, Role, and Projections for the Washington Commanders in 2024
The Washington Commanders took 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft with the expectation that he will start from day one and become the franchise quarterback for years to come.
The Commanders look to have set Daniels up for success after an overhaul from top to bottom of the franchise and it will be a team effort in allowing the young playmaker to play to his capabilites.
READ MORE: QB Jayden Daniels' Most Anticipated Game of 2024
When examining how Daniels fits in Washington, what role he will play in the success of the team, and his 2024 projections, ESPN's Jordan Reid and NFL insider Mike Clay seem to be pretty high on the former LSU Tiger.
"Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is now calling plays under coach Dan Quinn, and Daniels has a similar skill set to the QBs with whom he has had success in the past," the article says when discussing how Daniels fits what the Commanders are trying to achieve. "Expect this Washington offense to resemble what Kingsbury ran in Arizona with Kyler Murray -- and that should suit Daniels well. The rookie can get the ball to all areas of the field, and the passing game should feature plenty of formations that involve three or four wide receivers designed to attack down the field. With Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson on the perimeter, Daniels already has two dependable pass-catchers at his disposal."
But it's not just about how Daniels can fit into what coach Kingsbury and company are trying to achieve. There's the ever-important aspect of how the team supports him, and how Daniels' coaches - including head coach Dan Quinn - provide the right environment for him to succeed.
"The Commanders wanted to reduce the immediate burden on Daniels by building a stronger defense and emphasizing the run game with key interior line signings like center Tyler Biadasz and guard Nick Allegretti," the article says about how Washington is looking to support the young quarterback. "They also signed veteran tight end Zach Ertz and running back Austin Ekeler to help him transition to the NFL game."
READ MORE: Commanders Add New Face to Front Office
As far as projections go, the duo believes Daniels will throw for over 3,500 yards, have 23 passing touchdowns, and throw 13 interceptions. They also project the Commanders rookie to rush for 311 yards and three touchdowns.
Despite the question marks still surrounding portions of the roster, it seems like Daniels will have plenty at his disposal in 2023 to be successful. The Commanders schedule isn't too terribly tough, so starting the season off hot will only fuel the hype that currently surrounds him prior to training camp.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter