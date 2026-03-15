Chig Okonkwo's Versatility Makes Him the Perfect Match for Jayden Daniels, Commanders

The Washington Commanders have put together one of the better free agent hauls in the league this offseason.

They have done a great job raising their floor and ceiling with cost-effective signings that will be able to come in and make an immediate impact as the team looks to get back on track after a tumultuous 2025 season.

The Commanders' offense, in particular, found it extremely hard to be consistent with Jayden Daniels in and out of the lineup, and even with him in, the unit struggled to find efficiency or any real explosiveness.

Outside of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, the offense struggled even with a strong running game, and the Commanders have added players such as Rachaad White, Jerome Ford, Van Jefferson, and Dyami Brown to hopefully get more out of their depth at the skill positions.

Another offensive move that should elevate Washington's offensive output is signing tight end Chig Okonkwo to a three-year deal. When speaking about how he can help the development of Daniels and what he can bring to make the offense more dynamic on Free Agent Fridays x Next Man Up, Okonkwo pointed towards his innate versatility.

Okonkwo Bringing the Spark Back into the Offense

"I want to be that spark plug, bro. Like that guy that is just a playmaker, and it don't need to be from me running a route, cooking somebody and catching the ball 50 yards on the field," said Okonkwo. "Like you can give me the ball on a screen and I'll take it 50. You give me the ball on the flat, I'll make the first guy miss, make the second guy miss, do something with it. I feel like that's what this teams been needing is that spark, that guy that can do it at any point on the field, like five-yard stick, shoot that might go for 20. Whereas someone else, like he's getting tackled. Like fire a route, I might make that 15, 17, just those little things add up over the course of a game, that's what I bring to this offense."

Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Okonkwo couldn't be more right when discussing what he is going to be able to do to help the offense become more dynamic.

Okonkwo has built a reputation as one of the most dynamic YAC (yards after catch) threats at not only the tight end position, but across the entire league. His physical profile, compact and explosive, allows him to function more like a wide receiver or a running back once he has the ball in his hands.

While Zach Ertz was a solid, reliable safety net, he didn't quite have the juice that he did earlier in his career, and that is exactly why Okonkwo was brought in.

Okonkwo's versatility and elusiveness are evident. In 2025, Okonkwo recorded 342 total yards after the catch, which ranked 23rd among all NFL pass catchers, including wide receivers. His average of 6.2 yards after the catch in 2025 was also among the tops in the league, and he is consistently able to turn nothing into something when given the opportunity.

With over 54% of his career receiving yards coming after the catch, it's a staggering example of how efficient he is for a tight end that shows his unique ability to force missed tackles and turn dump-offs into chunk plays.

Okonkwo will be a valuable asset for the Commanders' offense, and as long as offensive coordinator David Blough uses him correctly, he and Daniels should quickly form a rapport that will bring the offense to another level in 2026.

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