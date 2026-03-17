Commanders' Signing Named One of NFL's Biggest Steals of NFL Free Agency

The Washington Commanders and general manager Adam Peters went to work in free agency, getting high-floor and ceiling guys that have been cost-effective, while also adding elite athleticism and versatility across the board.

The big splash for the Commanders came in the form of defensive end Odafe Oweh and his new $100 million contract, but that isn't the pickup that many have been high on when looking at Washington's offseason moves thus far.

In fact, it is one of the other edge rushers, no, not Charles Omenihu, but the former New England Patriots pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.

Chaisson signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Commanders, and that signing was good enough to land on Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport's top-ten steals in free agency, coming in as the 9th best steal.

Chaisson A Huge Free Agent Steal

"Last year with the New England Patriots, edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson finally looked the part of the first-round pick he was back in 2020, logging a career-high 7.5 sacks with the New England Patriots," wrote Davenport. "At 26, Chaisson is only just now entering his prime. Playing opposite Oweh should help minimize double-teams. A 10-sack 2026 is a real possibility. And getting a 10-sack edge-rusher for $11 million on a one-year deal is a steal."

New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Chaisson has had an interesting six-year NFL career, having been defined early on as a project athlete once drafted by the Jacksonville Jaugars, to signing with the Carolina Panthers in 2024 only to be released during final roster cuts and never playing a snap for them before landing on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad in 2024, and then latching on as a rotational edge rusher with the New England Patriots this past season where he saw his best season to date.

The Commanders are buying high on Chaisson, who finally seems to have solved the puzzle of NFL pass rushing. His 2025 breakout season with 7.5 sacks in the regular season before adding another three in the playoffs has put him into playmaker status, and his elite pressure metrics of 18 quarterback hits and ranking as a top edge in generating pressures on the quarterback make getting a top-20 edge rusher for just $11 million a true bargain.

Chaisson not only saw a drastic increase in production when given the opportunity, but he also proved that he can perform on the biggest stage. While the Commanders could have gotten a top edge in the draft, many first-round picks can still struggle early on before finding their footing – as was the case with Chaisson – so being able to get him at this price without the drawback of having to try and quickly develop or hope a rookie comes in polished and ready to go makes this even more of a win.

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