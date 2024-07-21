'Don't Be Surprised' if Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels is Better Than Williams
ESPN's Anthony 'Booger' McFarland has had some interesting things to say over the years, but something he said recently about a Washington Commanders player in interesting to say the least.
While everyone knew the Chicago Bears were targeting USC quarterback Caleb Williams for just about the entire offseason a lot of people thought the NFL Draft really started with the Commanders at pick No. 2.
However, that all changed as through the period the NFL Scouting Combine was held most became convinced LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels would be the pick for Washington and we'd again have back-to-back players at that position coming off the board to start the draft. Just like we did in 2023.
And just like 2023, McFarland thinks another similarity could develop during the upcoming regular season.
“Don’t be surprised if midway through the season we’re having a conversation very similar to what we he had last year," McFarland said on ESPN's Get Up program. "Meaning the number two pick, Jayden Daniels, looks better than the number one pick, Caleb Williams.”
McFarland cited the reports coming out of Commanders offseason program that Daniels is looking every bit the part of a starting NFL quarterback while he believes Williams may struggle with the Bears to begin his career.
"I think Jayden Daniels is going to come out the gate flying," McFarland continued. "And we're going to have this conversation...mark it down."
Interestingly enough Daniels and the Commanders start their season on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where McFarland spent all of part of each of his eight NFL seasons. McFarland is also an LSU alum from Winnsboro, Louisiana, leading some to believe there may be a little home cooking going on in the analyst's comments.
