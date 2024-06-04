Lakers Legend Links Up With Super Bowl Champ, Commanders LB Bobby Wagner
Getting two sports legends in the room with one another is always something of a spectacle and that is just what happened this past weekend as Washington Commanders and Super Bowl-winning linebacker Bobby Wagner met up with NBA legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for lunch.
The Los Angeles Lakers' great laid a bit around their meeting with it appearing to be more business-related than anything; although I am sure there was plenty of talk surrounding the illustrious careers of both players.
Magic's NBA career spanned 13 seasons with the Lakers before a health scare interrupted things and has since been an entrepreneur himself investing in multiple businesses, and sports teams, and even getting into some front-office positions as well.
Wagner, a multi-First-Team All-Pro and Super Bowl Winner is approaching his 13th season after spending 11 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and a single season with the Los Angeles Rams. Wagner is just getting started with his business ventures as he helped co-found FUSE Venture Partners in 2020.
Being able to learn from someone of Magic's stature when it comes to business is a smart move based on the success Johnson has seen since retiring from the game of basketball. While both are mostly known for their efforts on the court and field, the lasting impact they can leave can, and likely will, expand way beyond that.
