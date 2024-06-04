Washington Commanders Announce They've Signed a New Kicker
After releasing kicker Brandon McManus as he faces accusations in civil court the Washington Commanders had a roster spot to fill, and a rather important one at that.
While kickers don't get a lot of love, they sure are important, and teams like the Commanders know this, so it's no surprise they made a move to bring one in as quickly as possible.
On Tuesday, Washington announced it has signed Ramiz Ahmed to replace McManus.
Ahmed most recently kicked for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL. With the Stallions, Ahmed made 10 of his 13 field goal tries with a long make of 46 yards. He joined the team after their original kicker, Chris Blewitt - who spent time in 2021 with Washington - was placed on injured reserve.
In his first game with Birmingham, Ahmed made four field goals including a game-winner. But with Blewitt coming back from his injury the team released the kicker to make room for his return, thus facilitating his ability to jump to the NFL despite the Stallions being in the UFL Playoffs this weekend.
Another UFL kicker most expect to jump to the NFL that isn't available yet is Jake Bates who plays for the Michigan Panthers and will face off against the Stallions in this weekend's semi-final round.
The addition of Ahmed indicates Washington felt it was important enough to have a candidate join the team ahead of OTAs, or at a minimum before the team's mandatory minicamp next week, but doesn't exclude the possibility of adding another - like Bates - before training camp.
In fact, it would almost become a necessity to bring multiple kickers into July's camp if the Commanders want to thoroughly and fully vet their eventual replacement for McManus who was released following news he's been sued in civil court and accused of sexually assaulting two flight attendants on a Jacksonville Jaguars team flight last season.
