Commander Country

Washington Commanders Announce They've Signed a New Kicker

Ahead of their next OTA practice open to the media the Washington Commanders brought in a new kicker.

David Harrison

Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wis, USA; Green Bay Packers place kicker Ramiz Ahmed (17) kicks off during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinal/USA Today Sports
Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wis, USA; Green Bay Packers place kicker Ramiz Ahmed (17) kicks off during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinal/USA Today Sports / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
In this story:

After releasing kicker Brandon McManus as he faces accusations in civil court the Washington Commanders had a roster spot to fill, and a rather important one at that.

While kickers don't get a lot of love, they sure are important, and teams like the Commanders know this, so it's no surprise they made a move to bring one in as quickly as possible.

READ MORE: Commanders Potential Could Cash In Soon, But Not This Year

On Tuesday, Washington announced it has signed Ramiz Ahmed to replace McManus.

Ahmed most recently kicked for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL. With the Stallions, Ahmed made 10 of his 13 field goal tries with a long make of 46 yards. He joined the team after their original kicker, Chris Blewitt - who spent time in 2021 with Washington - was placed on injured reserve.

Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wis, USA; Green Bay Packers place kicker Ramiz Ahmed (17) kicks off during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinal/USA Today Sports
Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wis, USA; Green Bay Packers place kicker Ramiz Ahmed (17) kicks off during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinal/USA Today Sports / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

With the Stallions, Ahmed made 10 of his 13 field goal tries with a long make of 46 yards.

In his first game with Birmingham, Ahmed made four field goals including a game-winner. But with Blewitt coming back from his injury the team released the kicker to make room for his return, thus facilitating his ability to jump to the NFL despite the Stallions being in the UFL Playoffs this weekend.

Another UFL kicker most expect to jump to the NFL that isn't available yet is Jake Bates who plays for the Michigan Panthers and will face off against the Stallions in this weekend's semi-final round.

The addition of Ahmed indicates Washington felt it was important enough to have a candidate join the team ahead of OTAs, or at a minimum before the team's mandatory minicamp next week, but doesn't exclude the possibility of adding another - like Bates - before training camp.

In fact, it would almost become a necessity to bring multiple kickers into July's camp if the Commanders want to thoroughly and fully vet their eventual replacement for McManus who was released following news he's been sued in civil court and accused of sexually assaulting two flight attendants on a Jacksonville Jaguars team flight last season.

READ MORE: Former Washington Tight End Headed West

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Published
David Harrison

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.