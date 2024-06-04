Former Commanders Tight End Joining San Francisco 49ers
There are a lot of things the Washington Commanders have done wrong over the years, but signing tight end Logan Thomas was not one of them.
Thomas joined the Commanders ahead of the 2020 NFL season and started 49 games for the team during his four years playing for his hometown team.
READ MORE: OC Kliff Kingsbury Talks About New Role in D.C.
This offseason, however, as part of the effort to reshape the roster and kickstart Washington football Thomas was let go.
Now, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, he's moving back West to join the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers are working to finalize a deal with veteran TE Logan Thomas," Garofolo reported Monday evening. "After a 55-catch season with the Commanders in 2023, Thomas returns to the NFC West, where he began his career as a QB for the (Arizona Cardinals).
Thomas entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick by the Cardinals coming out of Virginia Tech as a quarterback.
After appearing in just two games his rookie season, however, Thomas next surfaced on a regular season playing field as a tight end for the Buffalo Bills where he spent two seasons before joining the Detroit Lions for one prior to returning to his home state of Virginia to play for Washington.
Back in the NFC West Division Thomas is projected to be the team's second tight end behind George Kittle and will look to help the 49ers win a Super Bowl, something they've come close to doing several times in recent seasons.
Thomas was a fan favorite for his toughness and displayed maturity on the team and was known to the media covering the Commanders as a true professional who always carved time out to share his thoughts, even during the toughest times.
READ MORE: Commanders Contending Next Year, Not This One?
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.