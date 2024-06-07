Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Observations After First 11-on-11 Practice
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have been taking a steady approach to their practices during this year's OTA period.
Instead of rushing the group into scrimmage-like 11-on-11 drills as early as possible the Commanders have instead compartmentalized everything with an intent of getting the individual groups solidified as much as possible before bringing the puzzle together.
in their final week of OTA practices, however, the time had come and we got our first look of what this Washington squad looks like with 22 players on the field.
"Daniels looked comfortable, in charge, and in control."
Of course, there were highlight plays like the throw from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to veteran tight end Zach Ertz who reached out and got the ball despite safety Quan Martin being in about the best position you could expect him to be in.
But more than that, Daniels looked comfortable, in charge, and in control. Demonstrating the compliments his teammates and coaches have been giving him for the better part of the OTA period.
That's not to say he was perfect, there were some high throws over the middle in the intermediate part of the field you'd like to see him bring down a notch or two, but he made smart decisions, saw the field well, and for the most part delivered passes with intent.
Our first time seeing him in the 11-on-11 session wasn't his first time doing it, as the team pitted offense against defense the day prior as well, but getting to witness this first look in person is much better than hearing about it.
Fans will get a first look at the team together in July when training camp opens, but we'll get another chance to see them again next week when the Commanders open their mandatory minicamp for three days of competition and further growth.
