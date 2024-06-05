ESPN Predicts Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Rookie Statistics
The Washington Commanders -- now led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels -- are expected to have an offensive resurgence in 2024.
After plenty of time passing with the Commanders being mediocre, their offensive woes could come to an end with a rookie quarterback and Kliff Kingsbury -- a former NFL head coach -- taking charge as the offensive coordinator.
What could Daniels' first season with the team look like, though? Will it be a quick transition? Will he take some time to adjust? He's got the weapons and tools needed to impress in year one, but his offensive line will be in question and will determine the ceiling of his season.
ESPN's Mike Clay released his projections for the 2024 NFL season, which included in-depth predictions for each of the 32 teams in the league.
In the prediction, Clay projected Daniels to appear in 15 contests, throwing for 3,462 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Along the way, Clay predicts Daniels will take 41 sacks, though he will add 584 yards and five touchdowns on the ground with 106 rushing attempts.
Needless to say, Clay doesn't expect much out of Daniels or the Commanders during his rookie season. The team is looking for a quick rebuild, but they might need to get a year of data to see where they are.
In Daniels' rookie season, Clay projects the Commanders to win 5.7 games, which would rank them No. 28 in the league, selecting with a top-five pick as they look to equip Daniels with even more talent.
It's truthfully hard to predict what to expect from the Heisman-winning LSU product in the first year of his NFL career, but he'll have the opportunity to quickly show where he's at as a talent. In Week 1, the Commanders take on a solid defense in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a playoff team.
