Why the Washington Commanders Should Add Another Veteran Receiver This Offseason
The Washington Commanders are starting over. They have overhauled the whole thing - from top to bottom. The front office and the coaching staff are fresh and new, and the roster has almost been completely flipped as well.
Speaking of the roster, the Commanders' depth chart is looking fairly decent as they head into the 2024 regular season, but there are also a few areas where they could improve. One of those areas that is specifically looked at is their WR3 spot, and according to Bleacher Report, the Commanders should look toward the free-agent market to help build some depth with a veteran wideout.
"Surrounding Jayden Daniels with as much support as possible should be the Commander's top priority."- Matt Holder, Bleacher Report
"Surrounding Jayden Daniels with as much support as possible should be the Commander's top priority," said Matt Holder of Bleacher Report. "Right now, third-round pick Luke McCaffery is currently projected to be the offense's starting slot receiver and McCaffery was a reach according to B/R's scouting department, ranking 290th on the final big board.
"While Thomas is well past his prime, it would be in Daniels' and Washington's best interest to add the veteran wideout and kick the tires on him to see what he has left in the tank."
McCaffrey was a shocking pick for the Commanders for where they took him, so it is understandable to see why there might be question mark surrounding him. He has the ceiling, but it will likely take some major developement for him to become who Washington eventually sees him as. Behind McCaffrey it is slim pickins as Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Jamison Crowder man the backup positions.
If the Commanders want a solidified guy, especially in the slot, then Michael Thomas makes a ton of sense for their offense. As BR mentioned though, Thomas is past his prime and has dealt with numerous injury issues throughout his career. Ultimately it could be a low-risk, high-reward situation here, so I wouldn't mind if the Commanders at least gave some looks into the signing.
