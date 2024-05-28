'Something to Prove'; Commanders Star Happy With Current Situation
It's likely been an exhausting few months for Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen after question regarding his future with the franchise. Now, the focus is back on football.
This time around, the two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle is playing for a franchise eager to improve and get better. No, Allen hasn't been moved. The Commanders franchise is just that much more different and there's been a culture reset.
After new ownership brought in a new general manager, which subsequently brought in a new coaching staff, there's legitimately a new breath of life in Washington D.C. when it comes to the Commanders.
Now, Allen is back to football and the franchise as a whole is striving for more.
"The thing I love most about what we got going on right now is everybody's determined and everyone's focused and everybody has something to prove and we're all pushing towards the same direction," Allen said. "And I think that's going to be so great for us. Everybody has the same motive, the same motivation. We're all chasing after the same goal and we're all pushing each other to get there. So it has really been exciting being here."
The 29-year-old defensive tackle made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022. In those two seasons, the franchise posted a seven- and eight-win season in those two years. The team behind Allen and his elite seasons simply wasn't enough to compete at the highest level.
Now, Allen is surrounded with talent that's eager, willing and ready to get better and take a leap as a franchise after years of mediocrity. Even the defensive tackle position will have some motivation and competition as the Commanders drafted rookie Jer'Zhan Newton to add depth to the position.
As a whole, the Commanders are headed in the right direction and the star defensive tackle can feel it.
