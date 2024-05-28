3 Offensive Washington Commanders Players in 'Prove-It' Seasons in 2024
There's a lot of pressure on the Washington Commanders, not just in 2024, but down the road as well. And nobody is immune from it.
From the top of the Commanders organization down everyone is entering this new season needing to prove they are the right person for the job they're holding.
READ MORE: Austin Ekeler Ranked as Starting Running Back for Washington in 2024
With around 40 contracts expiring next year Washington just finished the busiest offseason of any NFL team and could be in the same situation in 2025 depending on how effective the team is in 2024.
Here are three of the offensive players who need to prove something in order to solidify their roles as it pertains to the future of the Commanders.
JAYDEN DANIELS, QUARTERBACK
We're going to start off with a guy who is going to be part of the plan in 2025, the question is how much of that plan will be about his ability and how much will be about hiding his deficiencies.
As a No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft the expectations for Daniels almost couldn't be higher and the only quarterback with bigger expectations to meet is No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears).
A solid 2024 on the field will make Daniels' 2025 much less pressure packed as hype replaces anxiety when good football is played by young players. However, a poor rookie season by the quarterback will make a lot of people very nervous very quickly.
Especially when being compared to quarterbacks Washington could have selected over him like Drake Maye (New England Patriots), J.J. McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings), and Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons), Daniels needs to have a solid rookie season to inject more confidence in the turnaround project coach Dan Quinn has taken on.
Despite how much fans have come to love McLaurin and the years he's spent as the best receiver on the Commanders roster there is doubt creeping into the narrative on whether or not he's good enough to be the team's longterm No. 1 option.
TERRY MCLAURIN/JAHAN DOTSON, WIDE RECEIVER
We're putting this duo together because they're both in very similar positions entering 2024.
Despite how much fans have come to love McLaurin and the years he's spent as the best receiver on the Commanders roster there is doubt creeping into the narrative on whether or not he's good enough to be the team's longterm No. 1 option.
After a solid rookie year Dotson wasn't able to take the next step toward NFL stardom as the entire offense got bogged down in predictability and quarterback protection issues. So, it's fair to say that he also hasn't shown enough to be considered a longterm No. 1 option in Washington.
If general manager Adam Peters decides to decline Dotson's fifth-year option in 2025 then both he and McLaurin could play on expiring contracts next season. If neither shows No. 1 ability it's highly possible at least one of them is not retained beyond that as the team looks for a true top receiver and impact playmaker to pair with their still young quarterback.
BRIAN ROBINSON JR., RUNNING BACK
Most of us who watch Washington football with a tight focus see a ton of potential in Robinson.
The national media and those with a wide lens see a back who was 19th in carries in 2022 and 33rd in 2023. Robinson's targets in the passing game jumped up from 12 to 43 between his rookie and second seasons, but even that higher number only ranked 27th among NFL backs.
READ MORE: Brandon McManus Accused of Sexual Assault
That lack of usage can easily give outsiders the impression the Commanders simply aren't in love with Robinson as much as some fans and even media might be. Which is why a lot of them have veteran running back Austin Ekeler penciled in as RB1 on the Washington depth chart.
The best way to get respect is to go earn it, and if Robinson leads that room and leads it well then his future with the team - and credit from the national media - should be solidified.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.