Washington Commanders Release 2024 NFL Schedule
There is going to be plenty of buzz around the Washington Commanders during the 2024 NFL season. They've got an opportunity to make a Houston Texans-like jump in their rebuild, as their roster facelift is going to bring an entirely new energy to the new season.
Now, the team knows its full 2024 schedule as every NFL team revealed their schedules on Wednesday night.
The Commanders played a game of "cake or not cake" to reveal their schedule week by week.
The first game revealed was a Week 1 battle on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jayden Daniels -- the Commander's No. 2 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft -- will get his first test as an NFL quarterback against a team that won an NFL playoff game a season ago.
The strength of schedule doesn't fall anywhere too difficult, though it certainly isn't an easy schedule. The AFC North and NFC South are the common opponents for the NFC East, which isn't exactly the easiest route for the Commanders.
Still, an improvement from a 4-13 record a season ago feels inevitable for Washington. After finishing dead last in the NFC East a season ago, making the playoffs isn't the end-all-be-all for the Commanders this year. At minimum, the team needs to see growth. A lot changed in Washington D.C., and the Commanders will get an idea of where they are moving forward.
The franchise has a new owner, general manager, head coach and even franchise quarterback. The Heisman-winning LSU quarterback will be leading the charge offensively, but the entire franchise got a facelift this offseason not just the roster.
Should the Commanders find themselves in a late-season battle among teams vying for a playoff spot, a late bye week should help their case. The final stretch of games does them no favors, though.
Washington's 2024 schedule also features a matchup between Caleb Williams -- the Chicago Bears No. 1 overall pick -- and Daniels. The two rookie quarterbacks will make for a fun battle.
