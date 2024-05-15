How Many Miles Will Washington Commanders Travel During 2024 NFL Schedule?
The NFL schedule is being released on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. This brings plenty of anticipation across the league, though each team's opponents and where they are playing are already known. The league is revealing what order the teams will play their schedule out.
With this, plenty of content surrounding NFL schedules is being released, and a unique statistic that favors the Washington Commanders was revealed by Bill Speros. When it comes to travel schedules and road games, the Commanders will travel the least amount of miles compared to any team around the league.
During their 2024 NFL campaign, where Washington will look to turn things around after posting a 4-13 record a season ago, the Commanders will travel a league-least 10,550 miles, narrowly edging out the Cincinnati Bengals, who will travel 10,611. However, the Commanders will cross time zones on 18 occasions, with the Bengals doing so just 12 times.
The Los Angeles Chargers -- on the opposite coast -- will travel 26,803 miles and 36 time zones during their season. The contrast between the two teams and how much they will be traveling is eye-popping.
The Philadelphia Eagles will travel the most distance in the NFC East, with a total of 22,756 miles traveled during the season. Next in the division will be the New York Giants, traveling 19,295 miles, followed by the Dallas Cowboys with 18,293 miles next season.
The Commanders will travel nearly 8,000 fewer miles than the next team ahead of them in the division, and 16,000 fewer miles than the league's most in the Chargers.
Still, more important than the amount of miles traveled next season for the Commanders will be the ability for No. 2 overall pick and Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels to show out on national television. This is a new team with a new energy, and Washington will be quite an entertaining team to watch this season.
