Washington Commanders Working Out Veteran Receiver on Wednesday
The Washington Commanders have added well over two dozen new players this offseason, but didn't do a whole lot to alter their wide receiver group until they drafted rookie Luke McCaffrey at the end of April.
Many thought the Commanders needed to do more in their receiver room, especially after Curtis Samuel left in free agency, but the team held off until the NFL Draft to address the group.
READ MORE: Commanders To Open Season in Tampa, Florida?
However, there may be another member of the room coming in soon with reports surfacing this week Washington is opening its doors to a veteran workout on Wednesday.
"Veteran WR Martavis Bryant is scheduled to work out for the Commanders on Wednesday, per source," Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post tweeted on Tuesday.
Bryant was most recently with the Dallas Cowboys after signing onto the team's practice squad late last year and then signing a futures deal this offseason. He was released by the Cowboys last week.
Prior to that the receiver was serving an indefinite suspension that began in 2018 stemming from multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policies.
READ MORE: 3 Commanders Games That Should Be in Primetime
He last appeared in an NFL game in 2018 as a member of the Oakland Raiders and caught 19 passes for 266 yards before being suspended in December of that season. He applied for reinstatement in 2019 but was only allowed back in last year.
Bryant originally entered the league as a 4th Round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.