Commanders Underdogs to Buccaneers in 2024 Season Opener
The Washington Commanders could take a leap next season. Over the past two seasons, the Houston Texans went from a 3-13 team, selecting No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft to a 10-7 playoff team.
The Commanders are in a similar position. They've got a new head coach, but they even acquired new ownership and a new general manager. They posted a 4-13 record a season ago and selected a potential franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels. This is all very similar to the Texans, who posted an accelerated rebuild, rapidly finding their way to contention.
While the Commanders could follow simliar suit, it might not be shown right away. Washington opens up their 2024 NFL schedule on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a playoff team from a season ago.
READ MORE: Commanders LB Bobby Wagner Embracing 'Coach on the Field' Role With New Team
The Buccaneers enter the upcoming season with a true identity. Rallying behind Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans -- both of which re-signed with the team this offseason -- the Buccaneers have an established culture as a team who won a playoff game a season ago.
Now, the Commanders get to take on that very team to kick off what could be a defining 2024 campaign. According to DraftKings, the Commanders are a 3.5-point underdog to the Buccaneers in the season-opener.
Again, this is a Commanders team with a rookie quarterback, returning the least amount of production from a year ago. Expecting them to come in Week 1 and be a put-together team is outlandish, and that should be saved until closer to midseason, should the team make any substantial leap from a season ago.
Still, losing by around a field goal would be considered a good loss for this team. There's a lot to be defined when it comes to this Commanders team, and a close loss to a playoff team could be huge. It could be a good buliding block toward a defining season.
READ MORE: Toughest Four-Game Stretch For Commanders in 2024
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.