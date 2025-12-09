What Commanders have to prove after playoff elimination

The Washington Commanders are eliminated from playoff contention after losing 31-0 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With no more postseason to play for, the Commanders will now begin the process of figuring out who should stay and who should go. That's something that could change in the final four games of the season.

"We have discussions about the roster and the team a lot," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said.

"But yeah, it's not something that you, even though it's like you said, the four games left and it's a competitive one and that space with all being in the division, which I think is a good way to go, but no, definitely something that we talk about, we communicate about when the results are what they are, it's worth digging under every rock to find the right balance, the right attitude. And so, yes we've had those discussions for sure.”

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid.

Commanders evaluations begin as playoff hopes die

It isn't just the players getting looked at, but coaches are also being evaluated to determine whether or not they fit for the future. Quinn's job is likely safe after a strong first season at the helm, but the rest of his staff could look different.

"I can tell you that because we want to make sure that we're finding, we're evaluating, we're digging in to see those things," Quinn said. "And already you can see how do we feature players, how would we do things the same, how would we do things differently?

"So, it's something that he [General Manager Adam Peters] and I talk a lot about at great length, like you said, staff wise, player wise. So, it's not something that we're waiting till postseason to begin that, that for sure is fully underway. And also a performance like yesterday, man, that sets you back, that stings, that's one that you want to get back to things right away because we missed it by a mile.”

The Commanders are back in action in Week 15 against the New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

