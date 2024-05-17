Toughest Four-Game Stretch For Commanders in 2024
The NFL released their 2024 schedules just two days ago and now the refreshed Washington Commanders know what lies ahead of them in the regular season as they try to buck the label of being one of the lesser teams in the league.
The Commanders are a completely new franchise in 2024 and will be looking to show the world that things have changed. Fortunately for them, it appears that they will have a pretty average strength of schedule given the fact they will be playing the 2023 fourth-place finishers from the AFC South, NFC North, and NFC West - offering them the chance to make some sort of noise during the regular season.
When examining the Commanders' 2024 schedule it is somewhat difficult to point towards the toughest stretch, but it appears that that period will come early in the season from weeks three through six.
They will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals team that will have QB Joe Burrow back on the road in a primetime matchup before heading on their longest road trip of the year to matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. After back-to-back challenging road games, the Commanders will then face off against the Cleveland Browns who will also be getting their starting QB Deshaun Watson back at home before once again heading on the road to face a lethal offensive attack led by QB Lamar Jackson in the Baltimore Ravens.
Three road games over four weeks is brutal for any team, not to mention a team that is trying to get off to a fast start with a new roster, head coach, and front office. If the Commanders can come out of that stretch at an even .500 then the rest of their season could provide for some interesting results - shocking the rest of the NFL.
