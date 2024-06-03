'Maybe Next Year?': Washington Commanders Counted Out as a Contender in 2024
The Washington Commanders had a fairly strong offseason when it comes to off-the-field staff and on the field staff. They were able to get former San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters to become the franchise's GM and also hired former Atlanta Falcons HC and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as the replacement for Ron Rivera. And let's also not forget the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury to lead the offensive playcalling.
Those are just massive moves at the top, but as you work your way down, the Commanders added veterans like Austin Eckler and Zach Ertz, Bobby Wagner, and Frankie Luvu to help bolster a roster that was being flipped in free agency. Then the draft happened, improving that roster even more while gaining their QB of the future in former Heisman trophy-winning quarterback out of LSU Jayden Daniels.
Despite all the drastic moves made this offseason there is still plenty of doubt about what this Commanders team can accomplish as we have yet to see what they are capable of as a unit.
"Still, the...Commanders...could be set up for 2025 if this season goes as planned."- The Athletic
In a recent piece by The Athletic, they don't seem to view the Commanders as a legitimate threat to anyone in 2024 as the organization was ranked 30th out of 32 NFL teams as contenders - making it just above the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.
"It’s difficult to be optimistic about the following teams, all of which are missing multiple pieces," Jacob Robinson and Dianna Russini wrote in the rankings. "Still, the Broncos, Giants, Commanders and Patriots could be set up for 2025 if this season goes as planned."
All three of these teams have gigantic unknowns with new leadership at the helm. The case could be made that, on papaer, Washington should be viewed a bit higher when it comes to being able to contend for a Super Bowl. Their roster, mixed in with their coaching staff and extremely average strength of schedule could point towards a successful season in 2024. At this point, however, it is difficult to project them as such until we see how they look to begin the season.
