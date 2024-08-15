Commanders Undrafted Free Agent Carted Off Field During Joint Practice with Dolphins
The Washington Commanders, along with the rest of the league, are in the middle of training camp and preseason as they gear up in preparation for the 2024 season. This week the Commanders are in Miami for joint practices with the Dolphins before the two face off against one another in week two of the preseason.
The preseason is a chance for those deeper on franchise rosters to earn a spot on the 53-man depth chart or make the practice squad. Unfortunately, one Commanders' player who is looking to work his way onto the team suffered a setback on Thursday as undrafted free agent LB Bo Bauer was carted off the field during joint practice with the Dolphins.
Bauer, who spent five years playing LB for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is currently listed on the Commanders' depth chart as the third-string middle linebacker behind future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner and Jordan Magee.
The extent of the injury Bauer suffered is unknown at this point, but it is worth noting that he was able to get onto the cart under his own power and was seen later walking into the Dolphins' facility under his own power.
