Commanders Undrafted Free Agent Carted Off Field During Joint Practice with Dolphins

Washington Commanders undrafted free agent linebacker went down with an injury during Thursday's practice.

Nov 2, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Bo Bauer (52) exhorts the crowd before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders, along with the rest of the league, are in the middle of training camp and preseason as they gear up in preparation for the 2024 season. This week the Commanders are in Miami for joint practices with the Dolphins before the two face off against one another in week two of the preseason.

The preseason is a chance for those deeper on franchise rosters to earn a spot on the 53-man depth chart or make the practice squad. Unfortunately, one Commanders' player who is looking to work his way onto the team suffered a setback on Thursday as undrafted free agent LB Bo Bauer was carted off the field during joint practice with the Dolphins.

Bauer, who spent five years playing LB for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is currently listed on the Commanders' depth chart as the third-string middle linebacker behind future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner and Jordan Magee.

The extent of the injury Bauer suffered is unknown at this point, but it is worth noting that he was able to get onto the cart under his own power and was seen later walking into the Dolphins' facility under his own power.

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

