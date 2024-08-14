Washington Commanders HC Dan Quinn Details Expectations For QB Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders hitting a franchise reset couldn't have started better than landing Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now, Daniels is unproven and has yet to take a regular season snap, but he projects to be a sound player focused on being the best quarterback he possibly can be. The dual-threat and big-play abilities only add to the promise coming from the former LSU signal caller.
Ahead of the club's second preseason contest, the Commander's goal for Daniels is clear, as has been stated by head coach Dan Quinn. The Commanders want to see more and more progression out of Daniels as he prepares for his first season at the NFL level.
With this, Washington has a bit of a different plan for the quarterback heading into a preseason contest against the Miami Dolphins.
“We do, and it doesn't affect this game. Each of the moments moving ahead are more progression, more progression, more progression," Quinn claimed. "So, we're just kind of following the script to go, as it's hitting it but last week's process will be more similar to this week's process. And then next week will actually be a little bit different where we'll get into almost like a normal week flow for the guys. We'll do a lot of good-on-good competing at practice, but it'll be a different flow of the week for us. We'll have morning meetings, walkthrough, afternoon practice, so going through that process would be an important one too.”
In the preseason opener, Daniels connected on a 42-yard pass while taking a five-yard rush into the end zone, putting both his passing and rushing abilities on display.
With the praise Quinn has given Daniels, along with the respect he seems to be getting from his peers, there is reason to believe the Commanders quarterback is preparing for an impressive season for Washington, who is looking for high-level play under center to turn the offense around.
