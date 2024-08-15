Washington Commanders Release Lineman on Eve of Miami Dolphins Joint Session
NFL teams with offensive line issues tend to find out that those problems only contribute to more. Something the Washington Commanders found out in previous seasons before the arrivals of general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.
The thing about fixing an offensive line is, however, that it can take more than one season and certainly will take more than one move. So even as the Commanders have taken steps toward improving that unit this season, there's still work to be done.
Washington took another step in that project on Wednesday by releasing offensive lineman Mason Brooks.
"We have released G Mason Brooks," the team announced in a particularly brief tweet.
Brooks went undrafted last year out of Ole Miss and spent the year on the Commanders practice squad, building a small cult following along the way.
This year he was one of many linemen who got reps in multiple spots including offensive tackle as the team looks for new and innovative ways to tap into potential that may have been previously undiscovered.
While no specific reason has been given at this time - coach Quinn will meet with media Thursday morning ahead of his team's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins - it's safe to say that whatever the coaching staff saw in Brooks it didn't lead to a longterm future with the team.
ESPN's John Keim was the first to report the release. Keim is also reporting the team will be signing quarterback Trace McSorley.
McSorley's last regular season action came in 2022 under then Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. With undrafted rookie Sam Hartman on the mend from a shoulder injury suffered in the preseason against the New York Jets, McSorley will give Washington another quarterback for their practice and preseason rotations.
