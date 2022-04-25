Commanders WR Target Jameson Williams Best Receiver In The Draft?

Jameson Williams is rising up draft boards and could be the first receiver taken Thursday.

When the Washington Commanders are on the clock at No. 11 in Thursday's NFL Draft, there will be a couple wide receivers on the board for the team to strongly consider.

Jameson Williams Drake London Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Garrett Wilson

Some could be gone before the Commanders' pick, but one expected to remain on the board is Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Williams tore his ACL in the National Championship Game in January and isn't expected to be ready for training camp this summer, but Williams' agent Rocky Arceneaux has a different idea.

Arceneaux, founder and CEO of Alliance Sports Group, posted an update on social media Sunday evening in regards to Williams' progress from his ACL recovery.

Arceneaux calls his client the "best receiver in the draft," a customary practice for any agent with a Round 1 prospect. But had Williams not injured himself in the College Football Playoff, there would be a real strong contingency that would agree with Arceneaux and declare him as the best wideout in the class.

Williams' positive progress with his ACL recovery has him hovering back around the first half of the first round of the draft. He'll be competing to be the first receiver off the board alongside USC's Drake London and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson.

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images Amari Cooper Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Chris Olave Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images Terry McLaurin

Alabama has represented a first round receiver in four of the past seven drafts and had the top receiver in two of those years (2015, Amari Cooper and 2020, Henry Ruggs). If Williams can shake off concerns of his injury and find the right fit, he could become the third top wideout since 2015 to hail from Tuscaloosa.