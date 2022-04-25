Skip to main content

Commanders WR Target Jameson Williams Best Receiver In The Draft?

Jameson Williams is rising up draft boards and could be the first receiver taken Thursday.

When the Washington Commanders are on the clock at No. 11 in Thursday's NFL Draft, there will be a couple wide receivers on the board for the team to strongly consider.

jameson williams

Jameson Williams

drake london

Drake London

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson

Some could be gone before the Commanders' pick, but one expected to remain on the board is Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Williams tore his ACL in the National Championship Game in January and isn't expected to be ready for training camp this summer, but Williams' agent Rocky Arceneaux has a different idea.

Arceneaux, founder and CEO of Alliance Sports Group, posted an update on social media Sunday evening in regards to Williams' progress from his ACL recovery.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_13614471
Play

Commanders Christmas? Could Washington Be Featured In NFL's XMas Tripleheader?

The Washington Commanders could make history in 2022.

By Richie Whitt16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Kyle Hamilton 3
Play

NFL Draft: Could Kyle Hamilton Realistically Slide To Commanders At No. 11?

A perfect world scenario possibly, but one that could play out on draft day

By David Harrison18 hours ago
18 hours ago
McLaurin Haskins© Brace Hemmelgarn 2019 Oct 24
Play

'Dwayne Made Me A Better Man': Commanders WR Terry McLaurin At Haskins Funeral

Terry McLaurin and Dwayne Haskins were teammates at Ohio State and in Washington for two seasons.

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Arceneaux calls his client the "best receiver in the draft," a customary practice for any agent with a Round 1 prospect. But had Williams not injured himself in the College Football Playoff, there would be a real strong contingency that would agree with Arceneaux and declare him as the best wideout in the class.

Williams' positive progress with his ACL recovery has him hovering back around the first half of the first round of the draft. He'll be competing to be the first receiver off the board alongside USC's Drake London and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson.

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper

Chris Olave

Chris Olave

Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin

Alabama has represented a first round receiver in four of the past seven drafts and had the top receiver in two of those years (2015, Amari Cooper and 2020, Henry Ruggs). If Williams can shake off concerns of his injury and find the right fit, he could become the third top wideout since 2015 to hail from Tuscaloosa.

USATSI_13614471
News

Commanders Christmas? Could Washington Be Featured In NFL's XMas Tripleheader?

By Richie Whitt16 hours ago
Kyle Hamilton 3
News

NFL Draft: Could Kyle Hamilton Realistically Slide To Commanders At No. 11?

By David Harrison18 hours ago
McLaurin Haskins© Brace Hemmelgarn 2019 Oct 24
News

'Dwayne Made Me A Better Man': Commanders WR Terry McLaurin At Haskins Funeral

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
matt c
News

Washington NFL Draft Prospect QB Matt Corral Ripped: 'A Mess,' 'Party Guy,' 'Character Concerns'

By Mike FisherApr 23, 2022
curl
News

NFL Draft: How Valuable Are Commanders Draft Picks?

By David HarrisonApr 23, 2022
USATSI_9758744
News

WR DeSean Jackson Could Return Next Season; Washington Reunion?

By Matt GalatzanApr 23, 2022
USATSI_13093581
News

'Pick A Flavor': NFL Analyst Provides Take On Commanders Plan Of Drafting A Receiver

By Cole ThompsonApr 23, 2022
Carson Wentz
News

Commander Carson: Is Wentz The Answer At QB?

By Timm HammApr 22, 2022