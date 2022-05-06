Skip to main content

NFL Jersey Sales: Where Does Commanders DE Chase Young Rank?

The former Rookie of the Year has a popular jersey.

Earlier this week, the NFL Player's Association released its jersey sales list for the 2021-2022 season.

Unsurprisingly, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady found himself on top of the list. He was one of 10 quarterbacks in the top 11 (San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was the lone exception at No. 7).

In fact, out of the top 50, only five people play on the defensive side of the ball. One of those five was Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, who clocked in at No. 42 on the list.

Defensive players that also made the list include Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (No. 12), Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (No. 14), San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 23) and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (No. 28).

Young, 23, was a household name when he was one of the best defensive players in the country during his collegiate career at Ohio State. His popularity has continued to blossom during his two seasons in the league, even if he hasn't been the healthiest.

Last season, Young tore his ACL in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, cutting his season short after just nine games. In those games, he underperformed, allotting just 1.5 sacks during his stretch of games in 2021. In his 2020 season, where he was crowned Defensive Rookie of the Year, Young recorded 7.5 sacks, while forcing four fumbles and recovering three.

Now in 2022, Young will hope to return to the potential he showcased in his rookie year, all while doing it in a brand new Commanders jersey.

