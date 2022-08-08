Skip to main content

Commanders Rookie QB Sam Howell Says There's No 'Major Step' From College to Pros

Howell was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft this year.

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell hasn't exactly had his "Welcome to the NFL" moment just yet.

The fifth-round rookie quarterback from North Carolina says that he doesn't feel like there's much of a change from college to the NFL.

"Yeah, I wouldn't say there's a major step," Howell said. "Obviously, we haven't started getting into games and game prep yet. I'm sure that the preparation is probably a little bit more in the NFL. But practice wise, I think just preparing for practice a little bit more."

Perhaps the best thing to happen to the Commanders rookie quarterback was sliding into Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, even if it may not seem like it up front.

Now, Howell will get a chance to establish his NFL legs before being thrust into the spotlight; or such is the hope of Commanders fans everywhere.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FA7698E4-3BAE-4B71-B2D7-B8ACD94FA693
Play

Commanders Transactions: Washington Signs Former Eagles LB, 2 Others

At long last, Washington has added some depth to its weakest position group.

By David Harrison15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders
Play

Will Commanders QB Carson Wentz Play in Preseason?

When will Wentz make his Commanders debut?

By Jeremy Brener20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Chase Young
Play

WATCH: Commanders DE Chase Young Makes Cancer Survivor's Dream Come True

The Commanders hosted a young cancer survivor at their practice Saturday evening.

By Jeremy BrenerAug 6, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
Aug 6, 2022 9:00 PM EDT

Which is even better given the amount of learning required to fully execute offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s playbook.

"Yeah, I think it's all about reps," Howell said. "Just getting reps and trying to maximize every single rep that I have out there. And even when I'm not in, taking mental reps. I try to get a mental rep on every single play that we run in practice. So, I think it's only gonna come with reps and these preseason games.”

Instead of worrying about saving a fledgling franchise, we’re looking for Howell to simply get more comfortable with some mechanics he never had to execute at North Carolina, and show some flashes of why he was once considered a first-round lock.

Even though Howell likely won't play much once the regular season gets underway, he provides a ton of upside and optimism for the team's future at the position.

Maybe once plays in the preseason opener this weekend, he'll take that major step.

FA7698E4-3BAE-4B71-B2D7-B8ACD94FA693
News

Commanders Transactions: Washington Signs Former Eagles LB, 2 Others

By David Harrison15 hours ago
Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders
News

Will Commanders QB Carson Wentz Play in Preseason?

By Jeremy Brener20 hours ago
Chase Young
News

WATCH: Commanders DE Chase Young Makes Cancer Survivor's Dream Come True

By Jeremy BrenerAug 6, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
A02B40A7-3B56-4A05-AA08-E132DCFA2DC1
News

Washington Stunner: Commanders Rookie LB Leaves Camp, Retires, Then Changes Mind

By Mike FisherAug 6, 2022 7:29 PM EDT
Dont'a Hightower
News

Commanders Needs: Sign Super Bowl LB Dont'a Hightower?

By Mike D'AbateAug 6, 2022 11:59 AM EDT
Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders
News

Top 25 NFL Prospects: Where's Commanders WR Dyami Brown?

By Arnav SharmaAug 6, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Cole Turner, Tight End, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Another Tight End Injury, Fumble Issues Return

By David HarrisonAug 5, 2022 12:21 PM EDT
Cole Turner, Washington Commanders, Tight End
News

Turn For The Worst? Another Commanders TE Injured in Practice

By Jeremy Brener and David HarrisonAug 5, 2022 10:22 AM EDT