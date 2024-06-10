WATCH: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels First Pitch 'Just a Little Outside'
The Washington Commanders are looking forward to watching quarterback Jayden Daniels throw a lot of passes on Sundays.
Fortunately for them, they've drafted him to throw footballs to receivers for the Commanders and not strikes down the plate for the Washington Nationals.
Throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Nationals the Washington rookie missed the strike zone by just a bit, but also may have been distracted by the big orange-clad NFL mascot standing just to the left of Daniels' intended pitch location.
Ahead of Sunday evening's contest against the Atlanta Braves Daniels joined the Nationals as their guest and even recorded a social media message to all area sports fans.
Considering that MLB pitchers often times experience issues when experiencing delays in baseball games we should give Daniels a break for the off-target toss since the Washington contest was delayed by weather on Sunday.
Of course, we should also remember that how well he throws a baseball from the mound to home plate has no bearing on how well he will or will not play football.
That's something we already know he does pretty well after winning the Heisman Trophy as quarterback of the LSU Tigers last season.
That achievement, along with his physical talents and perceived fit in the culture new head coach Dan Quinn is bringing to Washington, motivated the team to draft Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
And now that he has one Sunday toss out of the way for a Washington pro sports franchise, we can all rest easy knowing the next one will come for the NFL team he's paid to play for.
