Where Does Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Rank Among Rookie Quarterbacks?
The upcoming rookie class of quarterbacks should be incredibly intriguing to follow. Headlined by Caleb Williams -- the consensus best player in the draft -- there is some depth and potential breakout quarterbacks from the class.
Washington Commanders No. 2 overall pick and new potential franchise quarterback, Jayden Daniels, is going to rival Williams as the best signal-caller from the recent draft.
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso ranked the top five NFL rookie quarterbacks based on potential production in their first season in the league. There was one surprise pick, as New Orleans Saints' Spencer Rattler was ranked No. 5. Beyond that, it was a pretty standard list.
Naturally, Daniels was ranked No. 2 on the list, trailing just Williams. This comes as no shock, as Williams was understood to be the top pick since winning the Heisman in his second season in college football. Daniels is coming off a Heisman victory himself, though, and will lobby as the top rookie quarterback and potential Offensive Rookie of the Year.
"I teetered back-and-forth with the No. 1 spot, but Daniels does ultimately finish precisely how the draft went a few months ago. He may have a higher rookie ceiling than Williams mostly based on the fact that he could be chasing more leads than his NFC rookie quarterback counterpart," Trapasso wrote.
One thing that could hold Daniels back in his first season is the offensive line. While there are bright spots -- like right guard Sam Cosmi -- it's still questionable in year one for Daniels. Keeping him upright and allowing him time to find his receivers will be key to him finding his rhythm early on in the season.
"But Washington's offensive line is still a work in progress for first-year GM Adam Peters, and for as dynamic of a runner and general improviser as Daniels is -- and he's the most electric athlete at the position to enter the league since Robert Griffin III-- he has a tendency to take many sacks, which is part of why I don't believe he'll be quite as productive overall as Williams in Chicago," Trapasso continued.
Evidently, the roster turnover and reload has some veteran talent on the squad which should make life easier for Daniels heading into his first season. Wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and rookie Luke McCaffrey along with running backs Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. should round out solid skill players to ease things for the rookie quarterback, too.
"Stock up for Terry McLaurin, but the rest of the Commanders receiver group doesn't inspire a lot of confidence that it can help a rookie quarterback's develop right away," Trapasso wrote. "Don't get me wrong though: Daniels should make plenty of ridiculous plays with his legs and with his arm from inside and outside the pocket as a rookie."
Daniels is looking to help raise the ceiling of a four-win team, which should be possible given the changes within the organization from top to bottom. He's bound to make electric plays and have an unforgettable highlight reel in year one, but translating to consistent success on the field is something to watch for.
