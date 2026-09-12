Commanders News: All Key Starters Cleared, Managing Jayden Daniels, and LB Flexibility | Burgundy Roundup

Today's Commanders digest: The first Week 1 injury report, Jayden Daniels brings "more armor" into Year 3, and a rookie Q&A with Sonny Styles. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Burgundy Roundup brings together the best Washington Commanders reporting, analysis, interviews, and other worthwhile reads from around the web, along withselected coverage from Commanders On SI.



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Friday brought great news from Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn: all of the team's biggest injury situations have been settled. That means Daron Payne, Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt have all been cleared to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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John Keim Report: Five Thoughts on the Eagles and Daronte Jones

Five Thoughts: The OL, Daronte Jones lessons, the Eagles O and D, and more - John Keim Report

Chenal can do a little bit of everything. He's quick, athletic, and has strong football smarts. The Kansas City Chiefs used him as a Swiss-army-knife rotational piece, and it looks like the Commanders will feature him in a similar manner.

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Sonny Styles said he was aware of the social media scrutiny he received in the preseason. He said he’s used to it: pic.twitter.com/gMTzfuZXB0 — John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2026

"Everybody has an opinion, no matter whether it’s good or bad. It’s nothing I can really control,” Daniels said Wednesday. “The only thing that matters to me is the people inside the building, my family, helping the Washington Commanders win football games and being the best version of myself."

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In D.C., there is no topic that makes people wince quite like Daniels’ durability. Washington has seen meteoric quarterback rises before, only to be let down by the toll of injuries. A career ends. The odyssey to find the next franchise star begins. Rinse, repeat.



Robert Griffin III in 2012. Alex Smith in 2018. Even Joe Theismann, who suffered a career-ending compound fracture three years after winning a Super Bowl.



So when Daniels went down last year with a dislocated elbow, and a hamstring strain, and an ankle injury, the fears crept in. Is Daniels just another what-if?

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Starting of the 13th season of NFLPA Community MVP strong with our Week 1 winner, Laremy Tunsil 👏



The @commanders offensive tackle partnered with Grammy-nominated artist and DMV native Brent Faiyaz to host The Giving Tree, a back-to-school event for 250 local children from… pic.twitter.com/pJvc2SbyPk — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 11, 2026

The Kevin Sheehan Show: Keys to Victory with Jay Gruden

Kevin opened with his keys to a Washington win over the Eagles along with a prediction on the game. Jay Gruden jumped on with his thoughts on the Commanders' 2026 campaign along with his first "NFL Lock of the Week". Kevin finished up the show with 8 "Smell Test" picks.

The Washington Commanders have spent a lot of time this offseason trying to figure out how to protect Jayden Daniels without taking away one of the biggest weapons in his game. His legs can change the entire complexion of a drive, whether the play is designed for him to run or he simply escapes when everything breaks down. The issue isn't whether Washington should stop using that ability. It's figuring out when the reward is worth putting Daniels in another situation where he can take unnecessary contact.

From yesterday, 1-on-1 with #Commanders CB Amik Robertson. Getting ready for Week 1, would tackling be a concern having not played much in preseason games, defensive identity, etc. @BowieTVSports pic.twitter.com/rEi3c6ljH6 — CWallSports (@cwallse) September 11, 2026

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