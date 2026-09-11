Commanders Get Clean Bill of Health Before Week 1 Game vs. Eagles

Friday brought great news from Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn: all of the team's biggest injury situations have been settled. That means Daron Payne, Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt have all been cleared to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.



Thursday's report was a bit concerning for the defensive front, with Daron Payne listed as limited, which was not an update anyone was expecting. Oweh and Chaisson had already been limited throughout the week. Having all three means Washington can get after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts with the set of players they've spent weeks building the game plan around, instead of reshuffling another position group.

Dan Quinn addressing the media. Good news on the injury front: Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are all cleared and will play Sunday — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2026

Offensive coordinator David Blough can breathe easier tonight knowing his backfield is intact after finding out that running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt will indeed be available after a sore groin kept him limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Croskey-Merritt has worked all summer to be the number one back in Week 1; it would not have felt right with any other back out there.



What started as a concerning situation turned around Friday, with Washington clearing each of the players who had been limited during the week for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Way over yonder that’s Odafe Oweh: pic.twitter.com/iTcYSFoZd8 — John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2026

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