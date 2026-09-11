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Commanders Get Clean Bill of Health Before Week 1 Game vs. Eagles

Washington got the injury news it wanted Friday, with Daron Payne, Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson and Jacory Croskey-Merritt all cleared for Sunday’s opener against Philadelphia.
Philip Hughes|
Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Drew Kendall (66) blocks Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Drew Kendall (66) blocks Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Washington Commanders

Friday brought great news from Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn: all of the team's biggest injury situations have been settled. That means Daron Payne, Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt have all been cleared to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thursday's report was a bit concerning for the defensive front, with Daron Payne listed as limited, which was not an update anyone was expecting. Oweh and Chaisson had already been limited throughout the week. Having all three means Washington can get after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts with the set of players they've spent weeks building the game plan around, instead of reshuffling another position group.

Offensive coordinator David Blough can breathe easier tonight knowing his backfield is intact after finding out that running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt will indeed be available after a sore groin kept him limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Croskey-Merritt has worked all summer to be the number one back in Week 1; it would not have felt right with any other back out there.

What started as a concerning situation turned around Friday, with Washington clearing each of the players who had been limited during the week for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

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Philip Hughes
PHILIP HUGHES

Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com

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