How to Watch Commanders vs. 49ers: TV Channel, Start Time, Streaming, and Radio

The Washington Commanders head west for Monday Night Football, where they'll face the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Week 6. Washington enters at 1-3-1 after last week's overtime tie with the New York Giants, while San Francisco has won all five of its games.



The Commanders will be without Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Stefon Diggs remains questionable. The 49ers have injury concerns of their own, with Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel Sr. ruled out and Mike Evans questionable.



Here is everything you need to know to watch, stream, and listen to the Commanders' Week 6 matchup against the 49ers.



You can also follow Commanders vs. 49ers live throughout Monday night with game updates and Commanders Game Pulse.

In This Article

Commanders vs. 49ers Game Information

Date: Monday, Oct. 19

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV: ESPN and ABC

San Francisco leads the all-time series 23-12-1.

The 49ers won the most recent meeting 27-10 in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

Washington is looking for its first win in San Francisco since 2004. Its 23-15 road win over the 49ers in 2020 was played in Glendale, Arizona.

How to Watch Commanders vs. 49ers

ESPN and ABC will carry Monday's game nationally.



Play-by-play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline: Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge



Fans also have two alternate broadcasts to choose from:

ESPN2: Monday Night Football Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show

NFL Network: MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats

How to Stream Commanders vs. 49ers

Fans can stream the game through the ESPN app or ESPN.com with an ESPN Unlimited subscription or a qualifying TV-provider login. Live TV streaming services that carry ESPN or ABC, including YouTube TV, also offer access through eligible plans.



NFL+ subscribers in the United States can watch the game live on supported phones and tablets through the NFL app.



NFL Sunday Ticket does not include Monday Night Football. That subscription covers out-of-market Sunday afternoon games.



For fans watching in the United Kingdom, the game will air on Sky Sports NFL. NFL Game Pass International on DAZN also carries games outside the United States, subject to availability and local broadcast restrictions.

How to Listen to Commanders vs. 49ers

Washington's radio broadcast will be available on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) and throughout the Commanders Radio Network.



Play-by-play: Bram Weinstein

Analyst: London Fletcher

Sideline: Logan Paulsen

Fans can also listen through the iHeartRadio app. The Commanders' Spanish-language broadcast features Moises Linares and Juan Romero and is also available through iHeartRadio.



The team's official pregame show begins two hours before kickoff and can be heard through the Commanders app. NFL+ subscribers also have access to live game audio across supported devices.

Commanders vs. 49ers Final Injury Report

Washington OUT

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt — groin

OLB Javontae Jean-Baptiste — pectoral

QB Marcus Mariota — knee

DE Charles Omenihu — groin/ankle

Washington QUESTIONABLE

CB Trey Amos — ankle

S Percy Butler — hamstring

S Nick Cross — illness

WR Stefon Diggs — hamstring

DT Javon Kinlaw — ankle/knee

LB Jordan Magee — hamstring

RB Jeremy McNichols — quad

S Tyler Owens — hamstring

G/C Lucas Patrick — illness

Amos, Magee, and McNichols remain in return-to-practice windows and would need to be activated from their reserve lists before playing.



Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Rachaad White, and Austin Ekeler finished the week without game designations. Washington's final injury report has the full breakdown.

San Francisco OUT

DE Nick Bosa — knee/calf

WR Deebo Samuel Sr. — hamstring

LB Garret Wallow — hamstring

S Marques Sigle — ankle

San Francisco QUESTIONABLE

WR Mike Evans — ribs/Achilles

DL Gracen Halton — quad

S Siran Neal — neck

WR Christian Kirk — calf

CB Upton Stout — shoulder

DL Mykel Williams — knee

Kirk would also need to be activated before playing. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk has no game designation after missing last week's game against Seattle.



Monday's inactive lists will provide the final word on availability around 6:45 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff.



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