Commanders vs. Giants LIVE: Week 5 Updates and Commanders Game Pulse

The Washington Commanders are back home Sunday to face the New York Giants back on track, looking to get their season moving in the right direction after last week's 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts dropped them to 1-3.



The biggest news for Washington is the return of Jayden Daniels, after missing the last two games with a dislocated elbow. Daniels will wear a brace on his left arm, and with rain and wind expected at Northwest Stadium, his first game back could bring a few challenges beyond just getting comfortable on the field again.



One important update from today's inactive lists: Terry McLaurin is active, along with Sam Cosmi and Rachaad White. Stefon Diggs and Marcus Mariota are out.



Commanders Game Pulse will track the action throughout the morning, with a full check-in after each quarter.



You can also catch the full game feed at the bottom of this page, including play-by-play updates and social posts during the game.

Pregame Pulse

- The big question coming into this game, beyond Terry Mclaurin's health, has been what will change in Jayden Daniels' game now that he has to wear a brace on his left elbow. Washington's staff has made it sound like that answer is: not much.



- The weather will play a factor in this game; not sure how much yet, but with it being Daniels' first game back after dislocating his elbow, I'd expect the staff to be all over him the moment he comes off the field. McLaurin has hamstring issues, and things could shift at any moment.

Get your Commanders updates delivered instantly to your phone by subscribing to our Facebook Messenger News Channel.