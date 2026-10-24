Commanders News: ESPN Proposes Andrew Wylie Trade; Myles Garrett Could Face Washington | Burgundy Roundup
In this story:
- Add Andrew Wylie to the list of Washington Commanders players being mentioned as possible trade candidates. ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposed a deal that would send the veteran offensive lineman and a 2027 seventh-round pick to New England for a sixth-rounder. Wylie has played just 15 snaps this season, even with Washington's problems along the offensive line, although there's no indication the Commanders are actually discussing a trade.
- The Commanders could also have another familiar problem waiting for them after the Eagles game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Myles Garrett is likely to return to practice for the Los Angeles Rams next week after undergoing knee surgery. The Rams face the Chargers before traveling to Washington on November 8, leaving open the possibility that Garrett could be back by then.
- Washington's next opponent is getting closer to having one of its biggest offensive weapons back, with Eagles running back Saquon Barkley practicing on a limited basis for the second straight day Friday. Barkley has missed two games with a hamstring injury, but Philadelphia still has some issues elsewhere. DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Dontayvion Wicks all remained out of practice as the Eagles prepare to face Dallas on Monday night, one week before their matchup with Washington.
Kurt Warner on JAYDEN DANIELS WEEK 6 | Kurt Warner Studyball 2026
Commanders News From the Day
Commanders’ Drew Stevens Owns Two Franchise Rookie Records After Just Six Games
Washington Commanders rookie Drew Stevens already held the franchise’s rookie record for the longest field goal before Monday night against San Francisco. His 51-yarder in the first quarter brought him to three makes from 50-plus yards, extending the franchise rookie record he already held.
Where Does Mike Sainristil Fit in the Washington Commanders Defense Now?
Mike Sainristil opened the season atop the Washington Commanders’ cornerback depth chart alongside Amik Robertson, then played 54 of 55 defensive snaps against Philadelphia. Six games into the season, finding a place for him has become a much different conversation.
Commanders at the bye: Sonny Styles provides hope for better defense
The Commanders invested a ton in their defense, with money spent on younger players perceived to be on the ascent. Odafe Oweh came with a huge price tag. Nick Cross was supposed to lock down the secondary. Leo Chenal was to help anchor the linebacker corps with No. 7 overall NFL draft pick Sonny Styles.
Washington Has Allowed Twice as Many Red-Zone Touchdowns as It Has Scored — Commanders Daily
The Washington Commanders entered their bye week with a red-zone issue: opponents scored 18 red-zone touchdowns, while Washington scored 9. That's a problem on both sides of the ball for a team that has already seen close games slip away.
Podcasts
Random Thoughts: On Terry McLaurin, Steve Wilks, the Trade Deadline and more | John Keim Report
Interviews
The HTTR4LIFE Mailbag
Don't forget to send your mailbag questions to: hailbng+si@gmail.com
Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone