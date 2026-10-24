Washington signs Devin Neal as the 49ers face injury and suspension concerns. Plus, Dan Quinn's response to the Giants tie and the latest Commanders news. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

- Add Andrew Wylie to the list of Washington Commanders players being mentioned as possible trade candidates. ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposed a deal that would send the veteran offensive lineman and a 2027 seventh-round pick to New England for a sixth-rounder. Wylie has played just 15 snaps this season, even with Washington's problems along the offensive line, although there's no indication the Commanders are actually discussing a trade.



- The Commanders could also have another familiar problem waiting for them after the Eagles game. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Myles Garrett is likely to return to practice for the Los Angeles Rams next week after undergoing knee surgery. The Rams face the Chargers before traveling to Washington on November 8, leaving open the possibility that Garrett could be back by then.



- Washington's next opponent is getting closer to having one of its biggest offensive weapons back, with Eagles running back Saquon Barkley practicing on a limited basis for the second straight day Friday. Barkley has missed two games with a hamstring injury, but Philadelphia still has some issues elsewhere. DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Dontayvion Wicks all remained out of practice as the Eagles prepare to face Dallas on Monday night, one week before their matchup with Washington.

Kurt Warner on JAYDEN DANIELS WEEK 6 | Kurt Warner Studyball 2026

Commanders News From the Day

Washington Commanders rookie Drew Stevens already held the franchise’s rookie record for the longest field goal before Monday night against San Francisco. His 51-yarder in the first quarter brought him to three makes from 50-plus yards, extending the franchise rookie record he already held.

Another huge injury for the New York Giants: LB Tremaine Edmunds has a season-ending shoulder injury, per @DDuggan21.



In a season where they could have cruised to the NFC East title, they are snakebit by injuries at key spots. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) October 23, 2026

Mike Sainristil opened the season atop the Washington Commanders’ cornerback depth chart alongside Amik Robertson, then played 54 of 55 defensive snaps against Philadelphia. Six games into the season, finding a place for him has become a much different conversation.

A couldn’t-miss Pepsi tailgate 🙌



🤝 Meet & Greet with Taylor Heinicke and Alfred Morris

🥤 Delicious food with @Pepsi all day long

🏈 Football toss and cornhole

#TailgatingDeservesPepsi | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/x18cWzyjME — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 22, 2026

The Commanders invested a ton in their defense, with money spent on younger players perceived to be on the ascent. Odafe Oweh came with a huge price tag. Nick Cross was supposed to lock down the secondary. Leo Chenal was to help anchor the linebacker corps with No. 7 overall NFL draft pick Sonny Styles.

Highest QB Pressure Rate: Jayden Daniels is running for his life in Washington 🚨



🌡️ Jayden Daniels

🌡️ Deshaun Watson

🌡️ Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/JLYpNKOrrX — FTN (@FTNFantasy) October 23, 2026

The Washington Commanders entered their bye week with a red-zone issue: opponents scored 18 red-zone touchdowns, while Washington scored 9. That's a problem on both sides of the ball for a team that has already seen close games slip away.

Podcasts

Random Thoughts: On Terry McLaurin, Steve Wilks, the Trade Deadline and more | John Keim Report

Episode 1,438 - Guest: @MSR_Journalist on his new book & Redskins history.

- which death most altered history, Vince Lombardi's or Sean Taylor's?

- better rookie: 2024 Jayden Daniels or 1937 Sammy Baugh?

- who is the franchise GOAT?

- origin of "Redskins"https://t.co/JcNXNlG00q — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 23, 2026

Interviews

From battling homelessness in Northeast DC to seeing his face on a Commanders billboard.



Javon Kinlaw opens up about his tough childhood, his mother’s sacrifices and how growing up in DC shaped the man he is today. pic.twitter.com/xRQkI5Bm2a — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 23, 2026

The HTTR4LIFE Mailbag

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