Where Does Mike Sainristil Fit in the Washington Commanders Defense Now?

Mike Sainristil opened the season atop the Washington Commanders’ cornerback depth chart alongside Amik Robertson, then played 54 of 55 defensive snaps against Philadelphia. Six games into the season, finding a place for him has become a much different conversation.



Sainristil played seven defensive snaps against San Francisco. Robertson played all 62, while Rasul Douglas and Trey Amos played 36 apiece. That leaves Washington entering its bye with three corners getting considerably more work than a player it drafted in the second round just two years ago.

Mike Sainristil’s Role Changed Before Trey Amos Returned

Amos’ return added competition, but Sainristil’s playing time had already taken a hit. He went from 54 snaps in the opener to 45 against Dallas, 26 against Seattle and five against Indianapolis. His workload jumped to 43 against the Giants before dropping again Monday night.



The coverage has been a problem. Entering Washington’s bye, Pro Football Focus gave Sainristil a 29.4 overall defensive grade and a 28.5 coverage grade, both ranking 102nd among 102 qualifying cornerbacks. Those numbers make it hard to argue that Washington should simply restore his opening workload.



The staff had already changed his assignment before the London game, moving Sainristil into the nickel while Robertson, Douglas and Fabian Moreau handled outside work. Dan Quinn described that arrangement as “that’s the best thing for right now.” Sainristil then played just five snaps against the Colts, so moving him inside hasn’t guaranteed much time on the field, either.



Now Amos is back from injured reserve. Washington activated him October 19, and he immediately matched Douglas’ workload against the 49ers. The coaches still have to account for Amos working his way back, something defensive coordinator Daronte Jones acknowledged before his return, but they have an outside option they didn’t have during the first five games.



Plus, Robertson has earned his place. Jones described him as steady during his October 16 presser, and Washington kept him on the field for every defensive snap Monday. There’s little reason to disrupt his workload to manufacture more opportunities for Sainristil.

How Washington Can Still Use Sainristil

Jones provided some useful context for Sainristil’s larger workload against the Giants. When asked about Amos’ return and whether he had considered Sainristil at safety, Jones pointed to the deep-zone assignments Sainristil had handled against New York.

“The depth chart that we had in that game and who was available definitely had something to do with that,” Jones said.



Jones went on to discuss finding the best combination of players and said Sainristil’s flexibility would help Washington down the road. He was explaining how the team could use him in different assignments, without announcing a permanent position change.



That’s where I would keep Sainristil for now: situational nickel work and reserve duties that allow Washington to use that flexibility when needed. Robertson should remain central to the rotation, with Amos and Douglas handling the larger outside workload. Sainristil can still contribute without being handed his old job back.



The next step is covering better in the opportunities he gets. If he does that, Washington can expand his responsibilities. His versatility gives the coaches options, but his performance has to give them a reason to use him more.



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