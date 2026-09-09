Why Mike Sainristil and Amik Robertson Starting Matters in Daronte Jones' Defense

The Washington Commanders' freshly released depth chart lists Mike Sainristil and Amik Robertson as the starting cornerbacks ahead of veterans Fabian Moreau and Rasul Douglas, respectively. Douglas being listed behind Robertson is a bit interesting, considering the Commanders added him as an experienced veteran with plenty of starting experience.



To understand what Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones is trying to do with Sainristil and Robertson, you first have to remember that Jones has consistently preached speed, disguise, and attacking the football all summer long. Sainristil and Robertson fit that mold as smaller, quicker defensive backs who both offer positional flexibility to float from inside to outside. Their value lies in how many jobs the two can handle, not simply how well they play outside.

To put some context on Jones, he's coming from Brian Flores' system in Minnesota, where the label next to a DB's name mattered much less than what that player could do once the ball was snapped. Flores has often used three-safety personnel in nickel situations instead of the conventional three-corner/two-safety grouping, which could reduce the need for Washington to put a third corner like Douglas or Moreau on the field in those situations. That means being listed second on the depth chart may not tell us much about how often Douglas and Moreau actually see the field, because their usage could depend heavily on the package Jones calls. In Minnesota, Josh Metellus became the prototype for that flexibility; Flores had him lining up at safety, slot, linebacker, and even had some packages where he'd move up on the defensive line.



An article from Vikings.com from 2023 went into detail:

No player better epitomizes the Vikings' defensive brilliance this season under Brian Flores than Josh Metellus. He's their Swiss Army Knife, their ultimate chess piece, their "Mr. Everything." And he deserves serious consideration for a Pro Bowl spot.



PFF lists Metellus as having one snap at DE and one snap at DT all year — but you get the point. On any given play, he could be just about anywhere. Among his 791 defensive snaps through 13 games, 300 have come in the slot, 284 have come in the box, 150 have come at outside linebacker, and there are snaps at outside corner and free safety mixed in there, too. Vikings.com

I know one thing - Mike Sainristil is NOT afraid to tackle… pic.twitter.com/Kl6m3mvnnY — Tiller56 (Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 27, 2024

To gauge what actually matters against Philadelphia, just watch to see which defensive back comes on the field when Philly shifts to three receivers. More than likely, you'll see Sainristil moving around, but you'll get a chance to see if Douglas becomes the third corner or if Jones answers nickel with another safety instead.



While the chart is the chart, and Sainristil and Robertson are currently listed as the starting cornerbacks, the bigger story here is why those two fit what Jones wants to do in this system. History points to how things worked in Minnesota, but that doesn't mean Jones will run his ship the same way. Week 1 will give us a chance to see how far the philosophy follows the Commanders' new defensive coordinator.

Defensive depth chart Week 1 | commanders.com

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