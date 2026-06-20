Antonio Williams’ Toughness Vow & Josh Conerly Jr. Training With Laremy Tunsil - Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Commanders wrapped up the team's mandatory minicamp on Thursday as Dan Quinn took questions after practice. Washington will now break for the summer until training camp opens in late July.

Welcome to today's Commanders Daily, your go-to place for Burgundy and Gold news links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington.

Commanders Stories From Tuesday

“I think just learning the new offense terminology, what, why we’re attacking this play, what we want to do in this play, and things like that.”

Mandatory minicamp did not settle the Commanders’ roster, but it did reveal which players and position groups helped themselves before training camp.

Commanders News From Other Sites

It didn't take long for Williams to realize something was wrong. He caught a pass from Cade Klubnik that resulted in a first down and got up to give a small celebration. That's when Williams' eyes "started messing with me." He went out for one play to collect himself and finished the game, but an MRI revealed the fracture and collapsed lung.

Kevin opened with a Len Bias story 40 years after his passing to the day. He then responded to an emailer who wonders why the Commanders haven't targeted Jacksonville WR Brian Thomas Jr.?

“Just trying to open (the quarterback’s) eyes, maybe, under center to some of the play-action concepts and different things we want to (use to) stretch people horizontally and vertically,” Blough said. “We’re not creating essentially new concepts. Just asking them to do different things.”

Will Adam Peters’ top free agent Odafe Oweh break through for Dan Quinn and the Commanders defense?

“We’ve surpassed what we’ve been together in two years of standards and speed and the attitude to go do that together,” Quinn said.

Fred Davis II was flying all over the field at mandatory minicamp, according to those in attendance. He looked comfortable in coverage, made some impressive plays on the football, and is visibly growing in confidence. Much more will be required to make the squad, but the undrafted free agent couldn't be doing much more to leave a mark.

“I’ll use this end of things to tell you that the Washington Commanders are not looking to press for Brandon Aiyuk. And my understanding is if he becomes a free agent, they will then take a look at Brandon Aiyuk and the possibility of bringing him in and reuniting him with Jayden Daniels.

"It's been fun just to build this foundation with the new offense and the guys ... just getting to learn every day and get better," Daniels told reporters.

“Come on, now. That’s ‘Bama,” Tunsil said Wednesday in a post-practice scrum with on-site reporters, via 7News reporter Scott Abraham. “That’s us working our asses off. That’s us working every day. Every single day, we ate right. We ate protein for lunch and breakfast. No carbs for dinner. There were supplements every day. We established a routine that we had to live by to change our body.”

To me, [Jayden Daniels] shows you that you put me around guys, I can elevate everybody's game. And at the end of the day, we're gonna be OK. Last year was one of those years, I think, as a whole we needed to have, because I think we weren't ready. We thought we were, but we weren't ready. So, I'm gonna let last year be last year. That was a learning experience. But we're back. This is Year 3. Out of all he endured from Year 1 to Year 2 and understanding that even with all that that went on -- even with all that turmoil that went on last year -- I'm still here. I'm still that dude. And everybody knows that if I'm out here and I'm protected, I can be that guy.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.