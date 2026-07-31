Commanders Madden 27 Ratings: Jayden Daniels Lands at 80 Overall
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EA Sports recently released the complete Madden NFL 27 launch ratings, giving Commanders fans their first glimpse of how the game evaluates Washington's revamped roster. Like most who looked up the Commanders, I was quite surprised to see Jayden Daniels rated 80 overall, five points below last year's rating. That 80 leaves Daniels tied with Odafe Oweh for the seventh-highest rating on the entire Commanders roster.
Obviously, the ranking is a direct reflection of 2025's injury-filled disappointment. EA still gave Daniels ratings of 90 in speed, 91 in agility, and 88 in change of direction. Oddly enough, the number that appears to be holding Daniels' overall rating down is his awareness, which is at 70. Understandably, his rating dropped, but five points seems like a bit much for a quarterback who showed a much higher ceiling in 2024.
Who Leads the Commanders in Madden 27?
The top-rated Washington Commanders player in Madden 27 is left tackle Laremy Tunsil at 94 overall. Terry McLaurin was right behind him at 91, making them the only Commanders rated above 90. Sam Cosmi was the third-highest-rated player at 87, followed by Daron Payne and Leo Chenal at 84. Safety Nick Cross received an 81, putting him one point above Daniels and Oweh.
Player
Position
Overall
Laremy Tunsil
LT
94
Terry McLaurin
WR
91
Sam Cosmi
RG
87
Daron Payne
DT
84
Leo Chenal
LB
84
Nick Cross
S
81
Jayden Daniels
QB
80
Odafe Oweh
EDGE
80
Dorance Armstrong
EDGE
79
Frankie Luvu
LB
79
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB
79
Rachaad White
RB
78
Sonny Styles
LB
78
Ahkello Witherspoon
CB
77
Amik Robertson
CB
77
Mike Sainristil
CB
77
Quan Martin
S
77
Trey Amos
CB
77
Tress Way
P
77
Clearly, EA has more respect for Washington's veterans than it does the younger players it has brought in to build around. Daniels being rated below Cross, Chenal, and Payne is more of a conversation piece to me than Tunsil or McLaurin leading the team. Seeing Jacory 'Bill' Croskey-Merritt rated a 79, one below Daniels, says a lot. It should also be noted that EA gave Bill a 92 speed rating, which makes him one of the fastest players on the team.
The highest-rated Commanders rookie was LB Sonny Styles, who EA gave a 78 overall. Styles received a 90 speed and 78 awareness rating, placing him directly alongside RB Rachaad White in the rankings. Antonio Williams got a 73 overall, including a 92 speed, 91 agility, and 91 change of direction. Williams' 53 awareness held back his overall. Rounding out the rookies, Kaytron Allen got a 71, Matt Gulbin at 64, and seventh-round quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis got a 62.
The Most Debatable Commanders Ratings
There were quite a few Commanders players rated that could be viewed as a bit low. Mike Sainristil’s 77 overall rating is one example, despite his four interceptions, 12 passes defended and established spot in Washington’s secondary. Trey Amos also had a 77 overall. That means Washington's two young defensive backs rank alongside Quan Martin, Amik Robertson and Ahkello Witherspoon, which is madness. The candidate for the rating that will change the most this season is TE Ben Sinnott, whose 69 overall rating seems criminal when you factor in the larger role he is in line for in new offensive coordinator David Blough's system.
With everybody wondering who WR2 is behind Terry McLaurin, EA has it as Jaylin Lane at a 75 overall. Dyami Brown is next with a 74 overall, followed by Williams, Treylon Burks, and Van Jefferson at 73. Luke McCaffrey got a 72. These ratings tell me that EA has no clue what to expect from Washington's receiver room.
Dropping the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year five points after one injury-filled season is odd, especially after he guided Washington to the NFC Championship as a rookie, and it will get the attention of most who view this post. If Daniels puts on the type of year most Burgundy and Gold fans are expecting out of him, the last thing they will be worried about will be Madden ratings.
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone