Commanders Madden 27 Ratings: Jayden Daniels Lands at 80 Overall

EA Sports recently released the complete Madden NFL 27 launch ratings, giving Commanders fans their first glimpse of how the game evaluates Washington's revamped roster. Like most who looked up the Commanders, I was quite surprised to see Jayden Daniels rated 80 overall, five points below last year's rating. That 80 leaves Daniels tied with Odafe Oweh for the seventh-highest rating on the entire Commanders roster.



Obviously, the ranking is a direct reflection of 2025's injury-filled disappointment. EA still gave Daniels ratings of 90 in speed, 91 in agility, and 88 in change of direction. Oddly enough, the number that appears to be holding Daniels' overall rating down is his awareness, which is at 70. Understandably, his rating dropped, but five points seems like a bit much for a quarterback who showed a much higher ceiling in 2024.

Who Leads the Commanders in Madden 27?

The top-rated Washington Commanders player in Madden 27 is left tackle Laremy Tunsil at 94 overall. Terry McLaurin was right behind him at 91, making them the only Commanders rated above 90. Sam Cosmi was the third-highest-rated player at 87, followed by Daron Payne and Leo Chenal at 84. Safety Nick Cross received an 81, putting him one point above Daniels and Oweh.

Player Position Overall Laremy Tunsil LT 94 Terry McLaurin WR 91 Sam Cosmi RG 87 Daron Payne DT 84 Leo Chenal LB 84 Nick Cross S 81 Jayden Daniels QB 80 Odafe Oweh EDGE 80 Dorance Armstrong EDGE 79 Frankie Luvu LB 79 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 79 Rachaad White RB 78 Sonny Styles LB 78 Ahkello Witherspoon CB 77 Amik Robertson CB 77 Mike Sainristil CB 77 Quan Martin S 77 Trey Amos CB 77 Tress Way P 77

Clearly, EA has more respect for Washington's veterans than it does the younger players it has brought in to build around. Daniels being rated below Cross, Chenal, and Payne is more of a conversation piece to me than Tunsil or McLaurin leading the team. Seeing Jacory 'Bill' Croskey-Merritt rated a 79, one below Daniels, says a lot. It should also be noted that EA gave Bill a 92 speed rating, which makes him one of the fastest players on the team.



The highest-rated Commanders rookie was LB Sonny Styles, who EA gave a 78 overall. Styles received a 90 speed and 78 awareness rating, placing him directly alongside RB Rachaad White in the rankings. Antonio Williams got a 73 overall, including a 92 speed, 91 agility, and 91 change of direction. Williams' 53 awareness held back his overall. Rounding out the rookies, Kaytron Allen got a 71, Matt Gulbin at 64, and seventh-round quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis got a 62.

The Most Debatable Commanders Ratings

There were quite a few Commanders players rated that could be viewed as a bit low. Mike Sainristil’s 77 overall rating is one example, despite his four interceptions, 12 passes defended and established spot in Washington’s secondary. Trey Amos also had a 77 overall. That means Washington's two young defensive backs rank alongside Quan Martin, Amik Robertson and Ahkello Witherspoon, which is madness. The candidate for the rating that will change the most this season is TE Ben Sinnott, whose 69 overall rating seems criminal when you factor in the larger role he is in line for in new offensive coordinator David Blough's system.



With everybody wondering who WR2 is behind Terry McLaurin, EA has it as Jaylin Lane at a 75 overall. Dyami Brown is next with a 74 overall, followed by Williams, Treylon Burks, and Van Jefferson at 73. Luke McCaffrey got a 72. These ratings tell me that EA has no clue what to expect from Washington's receiver room.



Dropping the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year five points after one injury-filled season is odd, especially after he guided Washington to the NFC Championship as a rookie, and it will get the attention of most who view this post. If Daniels puts on the type of year most Burgundy and Gold fans are expecting out of him, the last thing they will be worried about will be Madden ratings.

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