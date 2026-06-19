5 Quotes That Defined Commanders Minicamp: Jayden Daniels, Dan Quinn & Rookie Standouts

The goal of the week for the Washington Commanders was to leave mandatory minicamp with a better idea of what mattered most before the long summer break. Finding a finished roster, a settled depth chart, or even attempting to answer every question was never the plan.



Head coach Dan Quinn used the week to test the middle of the roster and assess the team's depth. While the week focused on getting players who typically receive less attention more involved, quarterback Jayden Daniels also continued working through the details of the new offense. Rookies Sonny Styles and Antonio Williams offered brief glimpses into how they have adjusted so far in the NFL.



While mandatory minicamp is not always about the final answers, it is sometimes about the clues left behind.



Here are five quotes from the week that helped define Washington Commanders minicamp.

5. Terry McLaurin’s Impact Is Helping the Commanders’ Young Receivers

Even though Antonio Williams just arrived, he already understands the value of sharing the Commanders' wide receiver room with Terry McLaurin.

“I think I just try to take at least one thing in every day. I like to watch everybody going through individual drills, and even when we’re in team, just seeing how he manipulates a defender, then asking him about it. He’s been an open book and really been trying to help me, so I appreciate him for that.” Antonio Williams



If you are looking for how much influence McLaurin has on the younger receivers, that quote spells it out pretty clearly. The quote also suggests Williams is not just watching McLaurin; he is studying the details of every move. Not only how he sets defenders up, but how he carries himself around the rest of the receiver room. Those are the details that matter to a young receiver trying to earn trust in an NFL wide receiver room.



Those are the details that matter when you are a young receiver trying to earn a role. The great thing about this is that even though Washington still has the same questions about receivers on the depth chart behind McLaurin, they know he is influencing the younger guys. The more young receivers who can absorb as much as possible from him before training camp, the better chance the Commanders have of building depth that matters behind their top guy.

4. Commanders Rookie Sonny Styles Is Learning How to Practice Like a Pro

One of the most honest answers of the week came from rookie linebacker Sonny Styles when talking about adjusting to the pace of NFL practices.

“Just learning how to practice at like a certain pace of speed, where it’s not full speed, but it’s not like a walkthrough either. You know, I think those reps are huge because you’re going to get a lot of those, especially as the season goes on in the NFL. That’s just the way it is. That’s part of being able to learn how to be an NFL player.” Sonny Styles

That is the type of quote that looks simple on the surface but says more the longer you sit with it. Rookies have more than a playbook to learn. They also have to adjust to the daily rhythm of professional football. Not all practice periods are at full speed, and not all lessons take place during contact. It would appear that Styles is already learning that his NFL development depends on several factors, including how much he can take from controlled work. That could go a long way for a young linebacker trying to prove his worth before the game speeds up in training camp.

3. Jayden Daniels Is Learning More Than the Commanders’ New Playbook

Daniels gave a useful answer when he explained what "building" really means inside David Blough's new offense.

“I think just learning the new offense terminology, what, why we’re attacking this play, what we want to do in this play, and things like that.” Jayden Daniels

Words matter, and in football terminology, everything matters, but Daniels' answer went deeper than that when he talked about the why and the what. With any luck, that is where a young quarterback's control of an offense starts to grow.



The Commanders do not want Daniels to just repeat calls in the huddle. They want him to understand not only the purpose, but also how to adjust on the fly when the defense changes the situation.

2. Jayden Daniels Says the Commanders Are Still Building Their Offense

In no way did Daniels try to paint the Commanders' minicamp as a finished product.

“I mean, we only just installed how many of our practices? I know we've got a lot more to go, but we just built the foundation, man. You just keep building off of it.” Jayden Daniels

This is the right way to think this time of year. June is not supposed to look like September; the offense will continue to be a work in progress, still installing and building towards creating a foundation.



The answer from Daniels shows he's trying to be patient and understands the offense is built in layers. That is extremely important, considering that Washington's growth as an offense will come from stacking the details across several sessions until the system becomes second nature.

1. Dan Quinn Explained the Commanders’ Biggest Minicamp Focus

Without a doubt, no quote from the week better defined how things would play out given the Commanders' plan to divide reps.

“Some of the players who’ve got the most reps will get some of the least in this camp. Some of the ones who’ve had some of the least will actually get the most.” Dan Quinn

That was the tone-setter for the entire week. This year, mandatory minicamp was not about the established players taking every single rep. It was about flipping the roster over and seeing what the other side brought to the table.

What These Commanders Minicamp Quotes Say Before Summer Break

The Washington Commanders have several unanswered questions following minicamp, which is completely normal for June. No one is expecting miracles when they have not had that many practices together yet. That said, the quotes from minicamp this week gave me a sense of what Washington collectively values. Quinn wanted to test his roster, and Daniels continues to soak up the offensive scheme, while Styles and Williams showed how much they have been absorbing.



None of that guarantees anything once the pads go on. But it is a great place for the Commanders to start.

More Commanders Minicamp Coverage

National conversation around Jayden Daniels and the Commanders continued during minicamp week, with ESPN’s NFL Live discussing Washington’s expectations before the summer break.

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