Commanders Minicamp Winners and Losers: Who Built Trust Before Training Camp?

The Washington Commanders were never expected to leave mandatory minicamp with a complete roster. June is not the time to settle depth charts or decide who stays or who goes. But it is a good time for the coaching staff to see which players are building trust at this stage.



The last three days felt more like a progress check than a final exam. That was by design, as head coach Dan Quinn made his intentions clear from the very first day.



“Some of the players who’ve got the most reps will get some of the least in this camp,” Quinn said. “Some of the ones who’ve had some of the least will actually get the most.”



If you are looking for signs of the real value of this year's minicamp, that quote says it all. Washington already knows plenty about the stars at the top of its roster. The past few days were more about young players trying to climb the depth chart and prove themselves, and the position groups still searching for separation before the long break leading into training camp.



With the Commanders' mandatory minicamp officially in the books, here are the biggest winners and losers from Washington's final offseason checkpoint.

Winner: Commanders Depth Players Who Needed a Bigger Look

The biggest winners from minicamp were the players who needed an opportunity to show what they brought to the table.



Quinn was clear from Day 1 that Washington wanted to shift the overall focus of minicamp toward those who had not been given as many chances earlier in the spring. The reason that matters is that the Commanders are trying to build something deeper than a starting lineup.



Quinn explained that the purpose was to “test where we’re at” with the “whole depth” of the roster, “top to bottom.”



The better teams in the league survive with more than superstars. What wins those teams' games is the middle to the bottom of the roster, which becomes the 'next man up' when injuries, fatigue, and the 17-game grind of the NFL hit. Quinn said it is “not a question of if, but when” Washington will need that type of depth.



That alone increased the value of the last three days for all reserve linemen, young defensive backs on the bubble, backup receivers, rotational linebackers, special teams candidates, and any other player still fighting to stay above the cut line.



While those players did not win a job this week, they did gain something valuable. They won field time, and in the process, more film for coaches to watch.

Winner: The Coaching Staff’s Evaluation Process

Quinn’s minicamp structure also helped Washington’s coaching staff. That group has now been able to use the last three days as an extended evaluation of parts of the roster that likely still had blind spots. The reason that is important is that once camp opens, the intensity level will shoot up. Then the pads come out, and the reps get a lot more competitive.



The way Quinn set up minicamp gives the staff a cleaner starting point come July. That does not necessarily give the staff all the answers. It just means they now have a better collection of questions.



Knowing which players handled the extra reps better or looked comfortable in the system is valuable information. Having a grasp on the positives and negatives of that section of the roster is extremely helpful, and those are the types of answers that only minicamp can provide.

Winner: Players Who Can Define Their Role

In this structure, minicamp likely helped players who gave the staff a clear picture of their value. Seeing what a player can actually do can go a long way. They don't all have to be stars to make the roster, but they do need a purpose to avoid being cut.



Those questions are simple: Can the player cover kicks, play multiple spots, protect the quarterback, communicate in the system, and get the job done in short-yardage situations? Can that player be trusted if a starter were to get injured?



Those are the types of questions that matter when the roster gets deeper.



While training camp will decide the final roster spots, opportunities in June can move a player from "interesting" to "useful" status. That is a real step for players on or near the roster bubble.

Loser: Bubble Players Without a Clear Path

The flip side of this situation is that more opportunity means more pressure. Players deeper on the roster who were given more reps were also given more chances to put flaws on tape. More work is only good news if the player does something with it. That situation should raise concerns for bubble players without a defined role.



Washington's roster is not in the same place it was in past years, when sections of the depth chart felt thin by default. The current roster has more competition from top to bottom, meaning the final spots could come down to role clarity as much as overall talent. Players at the bottom of the pack must give the team reasons to keep them. If those reasons did not become clearer during minicamp, training camp becomes crucial to their making the final 53-man roster.

Loser: Anyone Hoping the Roster Was Already Settled

The other loser in mandatory minicamp was the idea that Washington's roster picture is already clear. It is not. That is especially true near the bottom of the depth chart, where positional versatility and special teams value matter. Once the preseason starts, their performances and overall health will go a long way in deciding things as well.



The Commanders likely have a better sense of the roster after minicamp, but the final answers remain unknown. That is where functional organizations should be in June.



Minicamp should not decide jobs; it should reveal which players are ready to put in the work, which need to step up in training camp, and which roster battles are most important.



For Washington, it succeeded in doing just that. Quinn gave the depth players more opportunities while providing the coaching staff with more information. All while putting a little more pressure on the back end of the roster before training camp begins in July.



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