Commanders and Cowboys Are Both Two Games Back. Why Is Dallas Still Second?

Dallas scored 40 points Sunday and lost. San Francisco beat the Cowboys 46–40, dropping them to 4–6. Washington had already done its part with a 24–21 win over the Giants on Thursday. The Commanders got help while they were off, but they’re still third in the NFC East.



The difference is winning percentage. The NFL counts a tie as half a win and half a loss, giving Washington the equivalent of 3.5 wins in nine games. That’s a .389 winning percentage. Dallas has four wins in 10 games, or .400. There’s no head-to-head tiebreaker to apply; the Cowboys are still ahead.

NFC East Standings After Dallas’s Loss

Team Record Pct. Games Back Giants 5-3-1 .611 -- Cowboys 4-6 .400 2 Commanders 3-5-1 .389 2 Eagles 2-7 .222 3½

Dallas began Sunday a half-game closer to first-place New York than Washington. Now both teams are two games back. That’s the ground the Commanders gained without playing.



Dallas hosts Tennessee next Sunday, November 22, at 1 p.m. ET. Washington won’t face Cincinnati until Monday night. If the Cowboys lose, they’ll fall to 4–7 (.364), and the Commanders will move into second place before taking the field.



They would still have to keep it. A loss to the Bengals in that scenario would drop Washington to 3–6–1 (.350) and put Dallas back ahead. And if both teams win next week, the Cowboys would remain second by an even thinner margin: .455 to .450.



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