Jayden Daniels Builds Chemistry With D.J. Williams; Ed McCaffrey on Luke’s Prep - Commanders Daily

Welcome to today's Commanders Daily, your go-to place for Burgundy and Gold news links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington.

Commanders Daily is a collection of Washington Commanders news, quotes, videos, highlights, and information surrounding the team. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Commanders Stories From On SI

With the Washington Commanders and the other 31 NFL teams currently on break between minicamp and training camp, news is thin. What we do tend to find this time of year is content that looks at what the next few months are likely to bring us. Today's Commanders Daily is full of several podcasts and local beat stories.



Also, with the new RFK stadium site currently under development, any news that trickles out about that, such as the recent information that PSLs will, in fact, be used, will always be posted here.



- Reminder: You can send your Washington Commanders Mailbag questions for the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag to hailbng+mailbag@gmail.com .

Commanders News From Other Sites

Commanders insider Ben Standig speaks with QB coach D.J. Williams about his important relationship with Jayden Daniels. Ben also reads between the lines on the latest Brandon Aiyuk communication and previews the remainder of the Wizards' offseason with Greg Finberg.

"But I can say he looked in great shape last time I saw him. He looked stronger than a year ago. He looks faster and more explosive. He’s giving himself the best chance to get on the field and compete for the Commanders."

"Younger, faster, more explosive. We're just hunting man. ... Very aggressive, very downhill. We're disruptive."

"I don't care how long I gotta wait to get to you, my baby (holding a Commanders football)," Aiyuk said before indicating that he will not give in to the 49ers, even if it means he has to wait.

Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We'll move on to the Seahawks, who are fresh off their Super Bowl victory and looking for an encore performance.

Aiyuk’s next step should be to promptly petition the league office for reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list. Once that happens, Aiyuk will be in a position to show up for training camp, which most likely would prompt the 49ers to immediately release him.

Daniels' competitiveness sets him apart. There is a fierce will to win, which probably made the 2025 campaign sting even more. He desperately wants to right the wrong, and having more say in the scheme being devised by new offensive coordinator David Blough is only going to help his cause.

Brown's best football has always come with Daniels throwing him the ball. In 2024, playing in a system designed around Daniels' strengths, Brown posted career highs with 30 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns — including a 41-yard touchdown grab against Cleveland that showed exactly what he can do when a quarterback trusts him downfield.

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