Jayden Daniels Builds Chemistry With D.J. Williams; Ed McCaffrey on Luke’s Prep - Commanders Daily
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Welcome to today's Commanders Daily, your go-to place for Burgundy and Gold news links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington.
Commanders Stories From On SI
With the Washington Commanders and the other 31 NFL teams currently on break between minicamp and training camp, news is thin. What we do tend to find this time of year is content that looks at what the next few months are likely to bring us. Today's Commanders Daily is full of several podcasts and local beat stories.
Also, with the new RFK stadium site currently under development, any news that trickles out about that, such as the recent information that PSLs will, in fact, be used, will always be posted here.
- Reminder: You can send your Washington Commanders Mailbag questions for the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag to hailbng+mailbag@gmail.com.
Commanders News From Other Sites
D.J. Williams gets to know Jayden Daniels - Last Man Standig
Commanders insider Ben Standig speaks with QB coach D.J. Williams about his important relationship with Jayden Daniels. Ben also reads between the lines on the latest Brandon Aiyuk communication and previews the remainder of the Wizards' offseason with Greg Finberg.
Former NFL WR Ed McCaffrey talks about son Luke’s preparation for 2026 season
"But I can say he looked in great shape last time I saw him. He looked stronger than a year ago. He looks faster and more explosive. He’s giving himself the best chance to get on the field and compete for the Commanders."
Frankie Luvu is already loving where the Commanders' defense is headed
"Younger, faster, more explosive. We're just hunting man. ... Very aggressive, very downhill. We're disruptive."
Brandon Aiyuk's latest admission could mean he's not playing in 2026
"I don't care how long I gotta wait to get to you, my baby (holding a Commanders football)," Aiyuk said before indicating that he will not give in to the 49ers, even if it means he has to wait.
Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Seattle Seahawks
Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We'll move on to the Seahawks, who are fresh off their Super Bowl victory and looking for an encore performance.
Brandon Aiyuk terminated SRA on Saturday
Aiyuk’s next step should be to promptly petition the league office for reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list. Once that happens, Aiyuk will be in a position to show up for training camp, which most likely would prompt the 49ers to immediately release him.
Commanders are betting on the Jayden Daniels answer critics still doubt
Daniels' competitiveness sets him apart. There is a fierce will to win, which probably made the 2025 campaign sting even more. He desperately wants to right the wrong, and having more say in the scheme being devised by new offensive coordinator David Blough is only going to help his cause.
Why Dyami Brown Is Important For Washington Commanders in 2026
Brown's best football has always come with Daniels throwing him the ball. In 2024, playing in a system designed around Daniels' strengths, Brown posted career highs with 30 receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns — including a 41-yard touchdown grab against Cleveland that showed exactly what he can do when a quarterback trusts him downfield.
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone